Video: The importance of forests in mitigating climate change

SFI’s mission is to advance sustainability through forest-focused collaborations. And there are few sustainability challenges as prominent in the public eye these days as climate change. That’s why SFI believes that forests are an important part of the solution.

Forests and forest products capture and store almost 15% of our carbon emissions every year, so it makes sense that we should harness the benefits of this natural resource. SFI also engages in research and grant-making to identify best practices in sustainably managed forests to increase carbon storage and resiliency to climate change.

"We're really excited about working with SFI to promote working forests as a climate change solution and to look for new and creative ways to be engaging forest owners in this process," says Jad Daley, President and CEO of American Forests. "[We'll be] bringing their experiences and their ideas to maximize the amount of carbon we can trap and store in working forests."

"If we don't take action, if we let climate change stress and damage our forests, and lose forests to development, this wonderful climate mitigation that we're getting could decline very significantly," adds Daley.

To learn more about the importance of forests in mitigating climate change, and how you can support these efforts by looking for the SFI label, visit sfiprogram.org.