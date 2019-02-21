Trump may use climate change funds to build his wall

Trump would rather keep humans out of the country than saltwater.

As you may have heard, Trump did not get Mexico to pay for a border wall and declared a state of national emergency. Now he wants to use our tax dollars to build his wall. $3.6 billion is to come out of a military construction account that was supposed to fund a variety of projects, including helping installations (like military bases) deal with rising sea levels.

The military wants to raise naval docks so rising seawater doesn't damage electrical systems, build sea walls and improve wildfire protection, like the pesky treehuggers they are.

Do I need to point out the irony here? The government claims climate change doesn't exist while building infrastructure to deal with it.

“Acknowledging climate change as a problem, particularly with infrastructure, is widely accepted," said John Conger, a former Department of Defense deputy comptroller.

Indeed, the military doesn't seem to take climate denial seriously.

“The effects of a changing climate are a national security issue with potential impacts to Department of Defense missions, operational plans, and installations,” found a Pentagon report. "Drought conditions have caused significant reduction in soil moisture at several Air Force bases resulting in deep or wide cracks in the soil, at times leading to ruptured utility lines and cracked road surfaces," continued the report.

Over the last few years, extreme storms have caused serious damage to military bases. Hurricanes, for instance, devastated Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

I can't help but wonder: would Trump's supporters rather have a wall, or naval docks that aren't underwater?