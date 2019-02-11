Photos: I stood on a wave

Lake Michigan froze over during the polar vortex, so I walked on water.



I decided to check out Lake Michigan during the polar vortex. When I arrived, the beach was covered in snow (normal), but I saw something strange: about 10 yards of huge, lumpy mounds piled where there are normally shallow waves.

I climbed up a mound and realized I must be standing over a wave that had frozen over. In the distance, the snow flattened out. I couldn't see any blue; it was ice and snow to the horizon. Lake Michigan, or at least the fraction of it I could see, had frozen over.

I'd never seen anything like it, so I snapped a few photos. Hope you enjoy!

© Ilana Strauss © Ilana Strauss

Editor's note: Don't try this at home, kids! Check with local officials before venturing out on frozen lakes near you.