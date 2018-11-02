75 percent of Venice just went underwater

Ilana Strauss
November 2, 2018
venice underwater due to flooding and storms
© Venice after a different storm. (Photo: Gerard Julien/AFP/Getty Images)

That's more underwater than usual.

Venice is supposed to be a bit underwater. It's famous as a city with canals instead of streets (okay, it has both, but still). But a few days ago, it got WAY too underwater.

Massive storms hit Italy Monday, and waters in Venice rose five feet higher than normal, plunging three-quarters of the city underwater. It was the city's worst flood in a decade. Eleven people died across the country, but apparently some athletes completing a marathon just kept on running. Athletes.


I wasn't going to write about this; I don't generally cover breaking news, not that this is even breaking anymore. But as I leafed through articles on the subject, I found something missing from the coverage: climate change.

Alright, so you can't connect any single weather event to climate change. Climate change is a big, long-term process, while weather is a bunch of little events. But global warming is causing more extreme weather around the world, including storms, hurricanes and droughts. And if anyone says 75 percent of a city going underwater isn't extreme weather, then call me a vegetarian looking at a hamburger, because I am not buying it.

In fact, what really made this storm stick in my mind was its weirdly apocalyptic nature. Is this what New York will look like in a few decades?

Anyway. Thought someone should point that out. Carry on! And maybe invest in some nice rainboots.

