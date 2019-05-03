These 3 companies are the future of house cleaning

We're loving the move toward quasi-edible ingredients, plastic-free packaging, and refill pouches, among other things.

It's spring-cleaning time once again! As the weather slowly warms and the sun comes out for longer each day, the urge to purge and scour our homes becomes stronger. Tackle that winter grime with the help of the following cleaning products, all designed with the environment in mind. Whether it's reducing packaging waste or concocting a safer ingredient list, these companies want your home to be as clean as it looks.

1. CLEANCULT

This innovative company sends you an initial plastic bottle for each of its all-natural cleaning products, and then subsequent refills come in paper milk cartons or bags, shipped in plastic-free packaging.

Over the course of a year, this reduces household packaging waste by up to 30 pounds, and has an advantage when it comes to transportation: "Flat boxes occupy much less space than fully-formed plastic cleaning bottles. By shipping flat boxes to our warehouse, we can use 1 truck for every 24 trucks that many plastic bottle companies use."

Watch the highly amusing promo video below (it got over 1 million pageviews in just 3 days):

2. THREEMAIN

© ThreeMain © ThreeMain

The initial shipment of ThreeMain products comes in reusable aluminum bottles with plastic spray and squirt tops. After that, refills come in plastic pouches. Once you've emptied eight refills into the aluminum containers, these get shipped back to the company in a prepaid recycling envelope and sent to Terracycle. From the website:

"When Terracycle receives the refill pouches from us, they are separated into the various forms of plastic that make it up, and then undergo extrusion and pelletization to be molded into new recycled plastic products!"

Bottles, products, and refills can be purchased individually, or you can sign up for a membership, which provides quarterly deliveries of cleaners.

The company also partners with the Rozalia Project, donating 3 percent of profits toward cleaning up ocean trash.

3. TRUCE

© Truce © Truce

This company was founded by the owner of a house-cleaning company after she started reacting to chemicals in conventional products and even other so-called green ones. The entire product line is manufactured from only 14 simple, safe, and effective ingredients, all of which you'll recognize. It has been given an A+ rating by the Environmental Working Group.

A wide range of products are offered, including laundry detergents and room odor sprays, household cleaners, hand washes and sanitizers, pet shampoos, scouring powder, wood cleaner, and more. Refills are available in bulk sizes, saving you money and reducing packaging waste. (The only downside is that products are packaged in plastic bottles.)