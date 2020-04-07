16 safe disinfectants to use against coronavirus

Because of COVID-19, we are suddenly a people who can not clean our homes enough; here's how to do it effectively but safely.

For years I have been dedicated to DIY cleaners and/or the greenest, gentlest household products I can find – for both for personal and environmental health. Suddenly, enter the new coronavirus, and I'm thinking, "quick, drench the house in industrial chlorine bleach."

But I know there's a better way. I realize I need more than my favorite DIY baking soda cleaner, but what things can I use to destroy the coronavirus that don't come with their own set of concerns?

With that in mind, I wrote about common household products that can destroy the coronavirus , all of which I recommend. But for anyone wanting a commercial product, there are plenty.

Both the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the American Chemistry Council have lists (here and here) of products that do one of two things. Each product either complies with the EPA’s emerging viral pathogen guidance, with demonstrated efficacy against viruses harder to kill than SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), or have demonstrated efficacy against another human coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2.

There are hundreds of products between the two lists, and wading through the details and chemical names is not for the faint of heart. But consumer health organization Environmental Working Group (EWG) used their Guide to Healthy Cleaning as a tool to assess products for ingredients that may affect human or environmental health. (See the EWG methodology here.) They arrived at a list of 16 products that earned grades of A or B, indicating "lowest concern" or "low concern." Here they are:

Safe products for disinfecting

Clorox Commercial Solutions Disinfecting Bio Stain & Odor Remover

Clorox Pet Solutions Advanced Disinfecting Stain & Odor Remover

Lysol Hydrogen Peroxide Action Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Oxygen Splash

Lysol Hydrogen Peroxide Bathroom Cleaner, Cool Spring Breeze

Lysol Hydrogen Peroxide Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Citrus Sparkle Zest

Lysol Hydrogen Peroxide Multi-Purpose Cleaning Wipes, Oxygen Splash

Lysol Power Bathroom Cleaner, Island Breeze

Purell Multi Surface Disinfectant, Fragrance Free

Seventh Generation Disinfectant Spray, Eucalyptus, Spearmint & Thyme

Seventh Generation Disinfectant Spray, Fresh Citrus & Thyme

Seventh Generation Disinfectant Spray, Lavender Vanilla & Thyme

Seventh Generation Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner, Lemongrass Citrus Scent

Seventh Generation Disinfecting Multi-Surface Cleaner, Lemongrass Citrus Scent

Seventh Generation Disinfecting Wipes, Lemongrass Citrus Scent

Windex Multi Surface Disinfectant Cleaner

Windex Multi Surface Disinfectant Cleaner, Glade Rainshower

Safer active ingredients

Hydrogen peroxide

Ethyl alcohol (ethanol)

Citric acid

L-lactic acid

Caprylic acid (octanoic acid)

Thymol

If you can not find any of the products listed above, EWG recommends checking the labels of EPA-registered products for the following active ingredients, which are safer and lower in toxicity compared to others:

Active ingredients to avoid

When considering a product, read the labels and be on the lookout for these ingredients that may be best to avoid.

Sodium hypochlorite: EWG notes that this is "linked to harm to the skin and respiratory system and the environment. When improperly mixed with other cleaners or acids, sodium hypochlorite can be fatally poisonous." It is also found in chlorine bleach.

Quaternary ammonium compounds: Also known as quats, which, according to EWG, are linked to asthma and suspected of causing reproductive toxicity and birth defects in humans. They also take an environmental toll.

Hydrogen peroxide and vinegar mixed together: the combination forms caustic peracetic acid.

Tips for healthy cleaning

1. Read the instructions carefully, and follow them. 2. Wear gloves or other safety gear if recommended. 3. Open windows, open doors, ventilate while cleaning. 4. Do not mix products together. 5. Disinfectants do not work well on dirty or greasy surfaces, so wash with soap and water first.

To learn about safe products, visit EWG. For more on cleaning in times of COVID-19, visit the CDC and see related stories below.