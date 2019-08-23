Force of Nature turns tap water into a powerful green cleaner

It cuts through grease, makes glass shine, and deodorizes thoroughly – all thanks to a nifty chemical reaction.

Keeping a house clean is a tough job, made all the more challenging when you try to do it without using powerful, hazardous cleaning chemicals. That's why I am always eager to showcase companies making eco-friendly cleaning as easy and accessible as possible, with bonus points to those doing it with less plastic.

Recently, another innovative cleaning company came to my attention. Force of Nature is doing something totally different from anything I've seen before. By adding electricity to a salt, vinegar, and water solution, it produces an all-purpose cleaner and disinfectant that's as effective on glass as Windex and as good as Formula 409 and Clorox Clean Up on oil and grease.

"Hypochlorous acid is the same substance your white blood cells produce to keep you healthy, and it’s commonly the active ingredient in wound, eye and veterinary care products because it’s so safe and effective... Hypochlorous acid is very different from sodium hypochlorite (bleach) because it’s so safe. Unlike bleach, hypochlorous acid is safe enough to spray on the surfaces children come into contact with, even pacifiers, without needing to rinse."

The resulting substance is electrolyzed water, and it contains two potent ingredients – sodium hydroxide, which is a suds-free detergent and grease-cutter found here in a concentration of 0.0000003% (although some major brands contain up to 5%), and hypochlorous acid, which cleans and deodorizes as effectively as bleach, except it's non-toxic. From Force of Nature's website:

What's wrong with using plain vinegar, you might wonder? Nothing, except that it does have some limitations. It cannot be used on sealed stone surfaces and it can corrode things like grout, requiring rinsing. Acetic acid can also be damaging to sensitive body parts, such as the eyeball and esophagus. The appeal of electrolyzed water, by contrast, is that it can do almost any required cleaning, minus the safety concerns.

When you get a Force of Nature starter kit, you make 12-ounce batches at a time. Each batch is good for two weeks, which is the length of time the hypochlorous acid remains most active. You make it by filling the Electrolyzer with tap water and squeezing in an Activator Capsule. Plug it in, press start, and wait 9 minutes, after which the solution is ready to use. You can use all the same cleaning cloths and tools that you use with regular cleaners.

It's fascinating chemistry that begs the question, 'Why hasn't this been done before?' As Force of Nature explains, "Until now, it required huge equipment accessible only to large companies and institutions because it costs $10,000+. Force of Nature is the first product that allows you to make electrolyzed water at home, right on your countertop."

More information at Force of Nature and introductory video below: