Clutterfree app offers a customized plan for decluttering your home

Created by minimalism expert Joshua Becker, it relies on the user's description of their own home, not a general house.

Joshua Becker of Becoming Minimalist is an oft-quoted voice on this website. A decluttering expert, Becker has spent years inspiring and educating people through several published books (most recent is "The Minimalist Home", reviewed here), regular thought-provoking blog posts, and a popular decluttering course. Now he has taken his minimalist philosophy one step further with the launch of a brand new app called Clutterfree. Becker told TreeHugger over email:

"It’s literally the first app on the market to create a personalized decluttering plan for someone. People upload their home into the app, select what areas are going to be the hardest for them to declutter, and the app crafts a customized, unique decluttering to-do list for them to complete through every room in their home."

This customized plan happens when new users 'describe' their home to the app when they sign up. They select the number of rooms per category (living, food, sleeping, utility, etc.) and rank how difficult they think decluttering will be for each space. Once the whole house is outlined, a priority list is created with checklists for each room of what needs to be done. As tasks are completed, they can be checked off, updating the progress bar at the bottom of the screen. Here's what I saw when I put in some information about my dining room:

This progress tracker is a valuable component, as it helps to keep people motivated. The app also encourages people to upload photos to the gallery, so they can see what the space looked like before. It allows users to document donations for tax purposes, and provides access to articles and advice from top decluttering experts.

Becker told TreeHugger that the response has been enormously positive so far, with more than 20,000 people signing up for Clutterfree in its first two weeks. Perhaps that's not surprising; it is spring, after all, when the instinct to clean and purge is strongest and so many are stuck at home with little else to do. The one big downside is that many charities are not accepting donations at this time, due to closures, staffing shortages, and concerns about contamination. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't tackle a decluttering project while you have the time. See if there's a place you can store the surplus boxes and garbage bags in the interim, such as a garage, basement, storage space, or even a spare bedroom.

Becker is immensely proud of the app. "It is going to help so many people and honestly, it is going to change how people declutter their homes and lives. The connection between a person and their phone is an intimate connection, and now we’re able to deliver the most valuable insights directly to you."

So is the connection between a person and their home – especially if you're spending far more time in it these days – and Clutterfree can help enhance that. The app is free for an initial 7-day trial, followed by a US$5.99/month subscription.