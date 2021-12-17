Chloe Is an Off-Grid Tiny House That Families Can Rent in Australia

The tiny house ethos of living more simply, and doing more with less space has inspired an untold number of people around the world, from here in North America to more exotic destinations like Italy, Austria, France, and South Korea.

Over in Australia, the local tiny house movement is also going strong and many people are not only building their own tiny houses to live in, but also building them to share with those who might be curious about the tiny lifestyle. Australian company CABN is one of those locally owned and operated enterprises that are building distinctly minimalist tiny houses, embedding them in remote spots all over Australia with a light footprint in mind, and renting them out as peaceful retreats for nature-loving seekers of adventure.

We previously covered Jude, one of CABN's rentable tiny houses in South Australia, and the company's latest offering is Chloe, a sleekly pared down tiny house made of locally sourced timber and metal that is designed to fit a family of four or even four adults.

Located near the town of Marananga in South Australia, the off-grid tiny house is well-situated for its proximity to the restaurants and wineries of Barossa Valley. Of course, the cabin's remote location also lends well to those who just want to unplug and get away from the frenetic hubbub of everyday modern life.

CABN

The exterior of Chloe features what appears to be durable metal siding painted in black, which helps to protect the structure from the sometimes harsh climate of the Australian bush. The dwelling features large windows and high ceilings, which help to better illuminate the interior, creating a sense of larger space, even with a small footprint. The structure has been installed with a "leave no trace" philosophy, meaning that no concrete foundations have been used, so that if the tiny house were relocated elsewhere, one would not have even known there was something there.

Stepping inside past the two glazed patio doors, we see that much of the interior has been done with Australian plywood, to give a more seamless, minimalist feel. The cabin has been laid out so that the main bed and two bunk beds are located close to the huge window at this end of the unit.

CABN

The master bed has been lofted up to make way for some storage cabinets underneath, and the view here is indeed stunning, thanks to all those windows. Of course, there are shades that can be rolled down to block out the rising sun, if need be.

CABN

The bunk beds are oriented perpendicular to the main bed, with the topmost bunk made accessible with a removable ladder. There are operable windows on both bunk levels, ensuring there is ample natural ventilation and light. One could see the lower bunk also functioning as an area to lounge and sit on during the day as well. With a few tweaks, this is an intriguing layout that could inspire smaller families with children, who might be thinking of building a tiny house of their own but are wondering how to arrange the beds or how to integrate sleeping and sitting areas with limited space.

CABN

In the central core of the tiny cabin is the kitchen and dining area, which features a long counter with stools on one side and a wood-burning stove for those colder nights. A long window runs along the wall in tandem with the dine-in counter so that there is a view out as guests eat.

CABN

Opposite the dining counter, we have a small but functional kitchenette. It has been simply but stylishly constructed, with black laminated plywood for the countertop, black subway tiles for the backsplash, a two-burner propane stove, a mini refrigerator under the counter, and a row of elegant wooden cabinets and shelves overhead for storing cups and plates out of the way. The sink is compact and its dark finishing matches the rest of the kitchen well.

CABN

At the very rear of the tiny house, we have the bathroom, which has a generous shower with a glass wall and black tiling, as well as a sturdy little sink and composting toilet.

CABN

It's a charming off-grid cabin that offers all the essentials for a quiet retreat into nature, and more, thanks to its idyllic location and careful consideration of its natural surroundings.

To find out more, or to book Chloe or any of the company's other tiny house accommodations, visit CABN.