Fruit Farm's Charming Tiny House Is Furnished With Vintage, Thrifted Decor

A lot of tiny houses nowadays seem to be getting bigger and fancier – a far cry from the radical simplicity that the first pioneering tiny home builders like Jay Shafer and Dee Williams were advocating over a decade ago. While this trend toward "tiny house bloat" (as Treehugger Lloyd Alter has so aptly called it) is a bit disconcerting, on the other hand, it does seem to indicate that the tiny house movement is indeed becoming mainstream. And no matter how you slice it, even an extravagant 300-square-foot tiny house is always going to impact the environment much less negatively than a 3,000-square-foot monster McMansion.

Nevertheless, it's still heartening to see examples of tiny homes that go back to the basics, like this delightful 29-foot-long tiny house on wheels that features a floating staircase made with reclaimed wood, and an interior furnished with carefully selected second-hand and vintage accessories that have their own family histories to tell. We get a great video tour of the place (which you can rent on Airbnb) via Mat and Danielle of Exploring Alternatives:

Located out in the Niagara region in Ontario, Canada, this lovely little house is situated on a peach farm dating back to 1810 – one of the first peach-growing spots in Canada. The tiny homeowner is Britney of cul.ti.vate.niagara, a local farmer and fiber artist who bought it from a secondary trades learning program. The tiny house is part of Britney's long-term plan to transform part of her family's farm into a pet-friendly wellness retreat (or as she says, "wellness with WiFi"), perfect for visitors looking to reconnect with nature.

Exploring Alternatives

The home is full of little touches that speak to Britney's down-to-earth style, such as the star of the living room: a mustard yellow futon couch, decorated with two old-fashioned pillows from her grandmother's house. For storage, there's a hand-woven willow basket, made from willow branches that Britney grew herself. In addition, there's adorable hand-felted items, and abstract punch needle decor – all made by Britney.

The main table sits along the wall in between the living room and kitchen, and features a durable, vintage enamelled tabletop Britney found through Kijiji, an online marketplace.

Two of the table legs have been shortened so that they can sit directly on top of the house's wheel well, thus saving some space. Completing the set are the deliberately mismatched wooden chairs, purchased from an antiques auction. On the other side is the other wheel well, which serves as a convenient ledge to put food and water bowls for pets, plus a comfy pet bed on the floor.

The kitchen has a simple but functional layout: the main counter is off to one side, and features a sink, and an overhead cabinet housing the microwave and pantry.

On the other side is another extra counter, equipped with a small oven, mini-fridge, kettle, coffee machine, and an electric conduction cooktop. By using this residual space under the stairs, more space is freed up on the other counter for preparing meals.

The home is full of little items that Britney herself picked out over time, such as vintage teacups, tins, mixing bowls and unique chairs – giving it a distinctly charming, old-time personality. She says:

"I love vintage, I love thrifting, so [I thrift] as much stuff in here as I can."

That's the nice thing about choosing vintage items: not only are they being given a second life, sometimes there's also a great story behind them too. Like the treads of floating stairs here, which were made with recycled pieces of wood that Britney got from a friend's grandfather's barn. The best story comes from the stairs' central column itself, which is an old beam from her family's farm, as Britney jokes:

"The fun part is that I traded three goats and a sheep to get these stairs put in. So, you know, like, a classic small town swap."

The sleeping loft has a queen-sized mattress, an operable window, and features photos of regional landmarks taken by a local photographer.

The bathroom below has all the basics: a shower, toilet, and small sink and vanity. To add that personal touch, Britney crafted the toilet roll holder out of recycled leather strips and driftwood.

You can tell there's been a lot of love put into this sweet tiny home, and it's a great example of mindfully going back to the basics of an authentic simplicity, rooted in long-standing family traditions, and the strength of being connected to one's community. To find out more, check out Britney on Instagram (cul.ti.vate.niagara and tinyhomebigfarm), or rent the tiny house on Airbnb.