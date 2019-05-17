Survey finds that 76 percent of Americans think they are terrific drivers. They're not.

It's America, where everyone is above average.

It's like Lake Wobegon where all the kids are above average. It seems all drivers are above average, too! A new survey has found that fully 76 percent of Americans say they are good drivers, but in fact, there is a bit of overconfidence bias happening here. But by any standard they are not good drivers at all, with 93 percent admitting to unsafe behavior.

Insurance company Esurance writes:

After we got a good picture of how safely people think they're driving, we wanted to know how safely people are actually driving. This brought us to our next question: Which of the following do you do while driving? Answer choices included various unsafe driving behaviors such as fiddling with the navigation, eating, speeding, texting, running yellow or red lights, and tailgating.

What is interesting about this is that most people wouldn't consider eating or fiddling with the dashboard record player as unsafe behavior; we are all inveterate multi-taskers. All anyone really hears about these days (and all that is regulated anywhere that I know of) with respect to distracted driving is the phone and the text messaging, but Esurance gives us statistics on the fatalities caused by other forms of distraction.

© Esurance © Esurance

Playing with the radio or GPS causes an astonishing 57 percent of the distracted driving fatalities. Eating lunch comes next at 37 percent. (These data are very different from that of the Insurance Journal that we showed earlier, which found playing with the radio or GPS much lower. Another study found that “84% of distracted-driving-related fatalities in the US were tied to the general classification of carelessness or inattentiveness”.

Esurance has some good suggestions to ensure that every driver is above average:

Put your phone on do not disturb or turn it off completely while driving.

Plan to eat before or after driving.

Create a car playlist with a run-time long enough for your drive, and put it on before you begin driving.

Plan your route beforehand to avoid having to change the navigation. If you must change your route, pull over first

Store all items that could roll around in your glove compartment or trunk to avoid the need to reach for them.

Secure all pets and children in place before you get on the road.

Much of this is a design problem; there is so much distraction inside the car, and every car is different so that people have to re-learn how to operate a car every time they change. I have suggested previously that car makers should have to "simplify and standardize entertainment and navigation systems".

And stop designing cars like rolling living rooms. I never fall asleep on my bike.