Porsche plans 500 fast charging stations in US next year

Goodness. All these electric cars. Where the heck are they going to charge?

Tesla has long been out in front on this question with massive investments in its supercharger network, but it's no longer the only game in town. In fact, Porsche just told Automotive News that they are planning on installing 500 fast charging stations across the US by the end of 2019, just in time for the launch of the production version of its Mission E electric sports car.

Many of these stations will apparently be slated for Porsche's 189 US dealerships—which doesn't exactly excite me. Having used the fast chargers at Nissan dealerships for my used Nissan Leaf, I can testify that they aren't always in the best locations to get a bite to eat or hang out as you charge. That said, Mission E drivers won't be hanging out that long. Electrek report that Porsche is working on 350 kW charging, which is a darn sight faster than the 40 or so kW that I usually get at the Nissan dealership.

The remainder of the charging stations will be at convenient highway locations, however, which should greatly reduce drivers' range anxiety and encourage folks to take the plunge. With news that VW is also moving ahead, revealing charging stations for its massive, nationwide network of ultra-fast charging stations, I think we can safely say that concerns about where EVs will charge are likely to greatly decrease over time. Most of us charge at home most of the time anyway.

Of course, concerns about our roads getting overrun with unnecessary, autonomous electric cars—that fear isn't going anywhere anytime soon.