Porsche ditches diesel, embraces electric and hybrid cars instead

While the main focus may have been on Volkswagen, Porsche didn't escape the diesel emissions cheating scandal unscathed. And much like VW's fancy new electric efforts, Porsche is trying to follow in the footsteps of its naughty parent company and change the conversation.

According to Reuters, it's doing so with some pretty significant substance: Porsche is going to stop producing diesel cars, and will focus on electrics and hybrids instead.

This official announcement comes on the heels of a precipitous fall in diesel's strategic favor among automakers, and significant announcements from Porsche that have included a commitment to 500 new fast charging stations across the US, as well as long-awaited electric models finally getting the green light for production.

As always, Lloyd is right in saying that electrifying cars won't be enough. We need to rethink our reliance on cars in the first place. But this is still an important step in the right direction.

It's hard to cheat an emissions test if there's no emissions coming out of your tailpipe in the first place.