Nissan launches all-electric camper van

I've lived and worked in the United States long enough to anticipate two comments about the all electric pop-up camper van I'm about to write about:

1) Why are they not available here?

2) Never mind, I don't want one because the range isn't big enough.

In Spain, however, consumers can now apparently get their hands on a pop-up camper van that's based on a conversion of the e-NV200 delivery vehicle. While some blogs appear to be talking about two different electric campers, the best I can make out using my rudimentary Spanish and Google Translate is that only one of the new vehicles being released is electric.

Still, given that Lloyd—not usually a fan of the internal combustion engine—appears to be hankering after a diesel-powered VW camper, I personally welcome any foray into electrification for what appears to be a growing interest in/revival of pop-up campers and microbuses in general.

According to the Nissan press release, the e-NV200 camper can be ordered and customized from any Nissan dealer in Spain. And while I've already anticipated scorn on this side of the Atlantic for a 40kw battery and 124 miles of range, I actually could see this being quite popular in European markets. Where I grew up, for example, in South West England, I could take a van like this to most of the South West coast, and a large chunk of Wales, and a single fast charge would open up most of the South of the country.

Yes, this wouldn't be practical for truly long distance road trips. But man you could have some fun, low carbon adventures in it.

No word on pricing in the press materials. It's clearly not a mass market effort yet. But I expect to see more such vehicles to come, especially once the new electric VW microbus comes on the market.