Musk gives CBS a tour of Tesla Model 3 production line

Sami Grover
Sami Grover samigrover
April 13, 2018
Elon Musk CBS news photo
Video screen capture CBS This Morning

When Elon Musk revealed the Tesla Model 3, our very own famously car-skeptic Lloyd Alter declared "the whole world will want this car." Indeed, pre-orders were astronomical, so much so that Tesla's failure to meet its target of 5,000 cars a week by now means that many owners will be waiting a good long while to get a car they ordered back in 2016.

But Musk is, apparently, very convinced that Tesla is turning a corner. So much so that he allowed CBS This Morning an extensive tour of the production line, including a reveal of the famous couch/sleeping bag set up that he's been sleeping on in the factory.

Among the nuggets revealed are that Elon agrees with critics who said the production line was over-automated. In fact, he says, they had to rip out a whole section of conveyor belts and robots and start over with a lower tech method. He also suggests that they were too ambitious with cramming that much tech in the Model 3 at once. (Remember those falcon wing doors on the Model X?) And—perhaps more importantly for folks waiting for their car—he says that anyone who pre-ordered the Model 3 should get their vehicle within the next 3 to 6 months.

In other Tesla news, Elon also responded to The Economist this morning by claiming that Tesla will be cash positive and profitable in Q3 and 4 of this year.

Of course, Elon has made (and missed) bold predictions several times before. But he still appears optimistic. Here's the full interview with CBS This Morning below:

