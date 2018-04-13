More on Leaf 2.0: Testing e-Pedal & ProPilot

When Fully Charged's Jonny Smith first reviewed the 2018 Nissan Leaf 2.0, I thought it looked like a pretty impressive upgrade to my silly looking but much loved 2013 model. That said, I was a little confused about all the hype regarding the e-Pedal feature.

The e-Pedal, for those who aren't familiar, is a new addition to the Leaf, and is essentially a different driving mode that maximizes regenerative braking to the point that you really can drive with one pedal only in 95% of driving situations. That means you can simply lift your foot off the accelerator and it will use a mix of regenerative and mechanical braking to seamlessly bring you to a complete standstill, even on minor hills.

Now Robert Llewellyn, the less technical half of Fully Charged, also had an opportunity to get behind the wheel of Leaf 2.0. And his review focuses fairly extensively on e-Pedal, as well as the new semi-autonomous ProPilot Assist function. The latter appears to be a sophisticated mix of adaptive cruise control and lane sensing—allowing for something like single lane, semi-autonomous driving in a highway situation.

You can watch the video to get the details, but let's just say that Robert is very, very enthusiastic. The e-Pedal, in particular, appears to be of great benefit in mountain driving because you're not constantly switching from brake to accelerator to brake again. (That's something I'm going to be jealous of in my upcoming, ill advised old-Leaf jaunt into the mountains.)

Anyhow, check out the review and—if you dig it—please consider supporting Fully Charged via Patreon.