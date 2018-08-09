Electric car sales up 37% in Europe, 77% in China

When I wrote about UK renewables seeing record-setting production, I noted the slight downside that transport-related emissions were up slightly. But here's the thing: I would much rather see the grid get greener first, because even if transport-related emissions are creeping up simultaneously, it's increasingly obvious that electrification of transport is coming.

And when it does, a cleaner electricity grid will mean efficiency improvements from electrification will be more quickly and completely realized.

Two recent headlines from Cleantechnica emphasize that the tipping point keeps getting closer: Chinese electric car sales were up 77% in June, and European sales were up 37% too.

True, neither of those stats is quite on a par with some of the 170% or even 366% growth spikes we've seen in certain jurisdictions from time to time, but that in itself suggests just how fast things are changing: When a 37% or 77% growth rate feels like it's 'just par for the course', I am not sure I'd want to be sitting in the board room of an oil major right now.

We've still got a while to go before EVs start actually driving down oil demand as they've finally started to do in Norway, but every double digit growth in sales brings us closer to that point. And by the time we get there, the grids that they are powered from should be significantly greener too.