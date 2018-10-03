Denmark to ban fossil-fueled cars by 2030

Denmark's cars are going electric. Let's just hope that they don't give up the bike...

As I reported earlier, a recent survey suggests 40% of Europeans expect their next car to be electric. If their expectations turn out to be even close to accurate, then we should expect a massive surge in electrification over the next decade or so—especially given the fact that electric cars make up about 2% of new car sales currently.

But it's not entirely implausible. And one of the reasons for that is the fact that cities and even entire countries are enacting restrictions on polluting, fossil fueled vehicles as an attempt to both clean up urban air quality and attempt to meet their Paris climate commitments.

The latest case in point? Bloomberg reports that Denmark will ban gas and diesel cars by 2030—ten years earlier than the UK unless the National Grid has its way—and it will aim instead to get 1 million electric or hybrid cars on the roads by then.

Of course, it goes without saying that electric cars are still cars. And bike- and pedestrian-friendly development will always be preferable to car-centric efforts of any sort. But it would be hard to accuse Denmark and the Danes of not investing in cycling.

And I'm pretty sure that even in Danish towns and cities, cyclists would quite welcome biking in an environment with fewer tailpipes clogging up their lungs.