Chinese plug-in car sales reach 94,000 in May

That's a 127% increase year-on-year.

When I wrote about Tesla building 7,000 cars in a week, I noted that the total US sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars was 26,373 in March. In other words, if Tesla can sustain those numbers, and if it continues to sell the majority here in North America, it will be single-handedly shifting the dynamic of the entire US plug-in market.

It'll take more than that to take on China, however.

We already noted that Chinese plug-in vehicle sales were up 149% in January-April of this year. Now Cleantechnica reports that May sales are continuing the trend with 94,000 new cars registered—a figure that represents a 127% increase on the same month last year.

As I mentioned before, it's encouraging to hear that electric vehicle sales are on the rise—but let's not forget that personal vehicle sales overall are on the rise too, only not quite so much (11.5% in April). If China is going to continue a car-dependent model of development, then of course it's absolutely essential that it electrify as fast as possible—and clean up its power grids as it does so.

But I sure hope it doesn't come at the cost of insanely impressive electric bus deployment , or the Chinese e-bike boom for that matter either.