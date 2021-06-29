Canada Goose Will Eliminate Coyote Fur Trim by End of 2022

For years, one of the tell-tale signs of a Canada Goose jacket, apart from the large medallion-like logo, was a hood trimmed with a thick border of coyote fur. That, however, will soon be a thing of the past. The company recently announced that it is eliminating fur from its expensive, iconic jackets in an effort to "[accelerate] the sustainable evolution of our designs."

Using a phased approach, Canada Goose will stop buying fur by the end of 2021 and cease manufacturing with fur by the end of 2022. This is a departure from an earlier announcement that the company would switch to recycled and reclaimed fur to trim its hoods, relying on a fur buy-back program to use material that's already in circulation.

President and CEO Dani Reiss said, "Our focus has always been on making products that deliver exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to; this decision transforms how we will continue to do just that. We continue to expand—across geographies and climates—launching new categories and products designed with intention, purpose and functionality."

Animal rights activists are delighted by the news. Canada Goose store locations in major urban centers have long been popular sites for demonstrations, with entrances often blocked by dozens of protesters holding graphic signs.

Humane Society International's executive director Claire Bass said in a press release that this is a momentous step in the demise of cruel fur fashion. "For years, Canada Goose’s trademark parka jackets with coyote fur trim have been synonymous with fur cruelty, but their announcement today is another major blow to the global fur trade, a dying industry on its knees from the punches of so many top designers and retailers walking away from the PR-nightmare of fur."

Because Canada Goose has always purchased its fur from northern trappers who catch wild animals, Bass went on to say that the new policy will "spare untold thousands of coyotes from being maimed and killed in cruel metal leg-hold traps." Curiously, the use of goose down insulation does not seem to be an issue for these same activists.

Along with its new fur-free direction, Canada Goose announced a shift toward more sustainable design and manufacturing processes. It launched its most sustainable jacket ever, the Standard Expedition Parka, which is produced using 30% less carbon and 65% less water than the regular Expedition Parka, as well as several lightweight down jackets made from recycled nylon. All of its products continue to be warranted for life, which speaks to their quality.

Treehugger reached out to Canada Goose for comment but did not hear back before this article was published.