First Impressions: Life With a Blix Packa Genie E-Cargo Bike

When I first wrote about my life with a Blix Aveny e-bike, I spent almost as much time talking about the basket on the front, the luggage rack on the back, and the in-built lights that literally never run out of charge as I did the very capable electric motor. And that was for good reason. While the presence of electric assist is a huge, ahem, boost—especially in car-centric traffic—I am also a big believer in bikes that are built for practical, day-to-day jobs.

I was excited, then, when Blix reached out to see if I’d review the Blix Packa Genie—a beast of a cargo bike that we previewed a few weeks back. Before I get into my experiences with this monster, here are some highlighted features:

Hydraulic disc brakes

A 750-watt hub motor

The option of twin batteries offering up to 80 miles per charge with the dual battery system, totaling 1,228 watt-hours

A huge (optional) front basket, which is stem mounted for added stability

A “longtail” rear luggage rack

Improved frame design, included added trailer mounts and dual water bottle holders.

A price of $1,999 for the twin battery version

It’s an impressive package, at a relatively affordable price compared to the competition. So I don’t mind admitting I was slightly apprehensive when I went to pick it up.

Sami Grover

My first impression, however, is that it does not disappoint. Not only was the ride home surprisingly breezy for such a large and long bike, but the few trips I’ve taken so far—including hauling more than 30 pounds of ice to compensate for a broken refrigerator, and later picking up a case of beer to commiserate about that very same refrigerator—have shown it to be an incredibly practical machine for significant load hauling.

To be fair, it’s important to note I have not had much firsthand experience with e-cargo bikes—so this review should be considered more of an account of what it’s like to ride this type of bike, rather than a detailed account of how it stacks up against the competition.

But within that frame of reference, I am more convinced than I ever was before that e-cargo bikes really could eat cars. Ironically enough, I am also beginning to understand why many folks really like owning a pickup truck—because this feels like a scaled-down version of that experience. Unnecessary as it is for many around-town tasks, there is something to be said for having the capacity to just dump stuff into your vehicle and go, without having to plan ahead or strategize about hauling capacity.

Sami Grover

According to the Blix website, the Packa Genie will carry up to 200 pounds of cargo—presumably more if you add a trailer—and I find that decidedly easy to believe. With the powerful motor and extended range, I have had zero concerns about power so far, and also zero concerns about riding on maximum boost when I wanted to get that ice home fast.

So far, the odometer is showing barely over 10 miles since I picked this up from the store. But then the battery indicator is showing a 62% charge—which is not at all bad given it was showing 64% when I first hopped on the saddle.

Now these are early days yet. I plan on testing this beast out with both longer hauls and heavier loads before I reluctantly give it back.

For now, however, it’s fair to say that I’m a fan.