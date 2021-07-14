Blix Updates E-Bikes With Improved Power and Range

I recently published a 2-year update of my experience with a Blix Aveny e-bike—a steed so trusty that it’s almost as much a part of the family as my ugly blue Nissan Leaf, which I never did get around to selling by the way. I was interested, then, to receive a press release from Blix announcing it is launching a range of updates across their entire product lineup of city, cruiser, cargo, and folding e-bikes.

Consistent with my previous impressions of Blix—and my experience of riding one—the updates appear to be focused on threading the needle between practicality and affordability. Indeed, a statement from company founder and CEO Pontus Malmberg would suggest the goal is to remain firmly in the good, practical e-bikes for ordinary people category:

“As a direct-to-consumer company, we gather a great amount of information from conversations with our customers, which plays a key role in our product development The new Packa Genie fulfills three of the main wishes people asked for: stronger power, longer range and better braking for heavy loads.”

This approach manifests itself in the Packa Genie, for example, which is Blix’s electric cargo bike. The new and improved model will feature a stronger 750-watt hub motor with higher peak output and torque, high-performance hydraulic disc-brakes for improved stopping power, and perhaps most excitingly a 1,228 watt-hours dual battery option that increases range up to a whopping 80 miles per charge. The Packa starts at a fairly reasonable $1,699, and even the dual battery option comes in at $1,999.

Blix Pack Genie. Blix

Perhaps the most comparable competition would be the Rad Wagon 4—which currently retails at $1,899—but offers closer to 45 miles of range. (Fellow Treehugger writer Katherine Martineko is a big fan of her Rad Wagon 4.)

Meanwhile, some of the larger, heavier-duty box-on-a-trike type cargo bikes are like the Ferla are going to set you back well over $3,000 as a starting point, and also claim 45 miles or so of range. (Although it sure would be nice to just pile all the groceries into the front of one of those beasts.)

In addition to the new Packa Genie, similar upgrades are evident across the product line, offering better performance, increased power and range, improved riding experience with high-performance brakes, increased tire sizes, and new colors too. We are actually hoping to get our hands on one of the new Blix models soon for a test ride, but in the meantime, here’s a summary of what’s on offer in the new lineup.

Packa Genie – Electric cargo bike, $1,699 (single battery), $1,999 (dual battery)

Hydraulic disc brakes provide high-performance and improved stopping power.

A stronger 750-watt hub motor delivers greater peak power output and torque.

Increased battery range offers up to 80 miles per charge with the dual battery system, totaling 1,228 watt-hours.

Improved frame design: more lightweight, better stability, and smart details such as added trailer mounts and dual water bottle holders.

Colors: Slate Gray, Teal, and Bright White

Sol Eclipse – Electric cruiser bike, $1,599

Stronger 750-watt hub motor to cruise up steep hills.

Larger 2.4-inch tire sizes for cushier, smoother ride.

New included front LED light, controlled from the display and directly supported by the main battery.

Colors: Seafoam, Sorbet, Slate Gray, and Sky Blue

Vika+ Flex – Electric folding bike, $1,699

New and larger 2.4-inch tires for cushier, smoother ride.

Improved frame design for better folding.

Colors: Steel Blue, Burgundy, Racing Green, and Nü Cream

Aveny Skyline – Electric commuter bike, $1,699