'Birdhouse' is a Delightful Small Home Designed Around 3 Large Trees

There is a lack of affordable housing in many big cities nowadays, as people flock to urban centers in search of good jobs—as well as access to other less tangible things like good food, arts, and culture. The affordable housing crisis has prompted some to suggest many different solutions, ranging from capping rents to readapting underutilized buildings into housing.

Other proposed solutions involve further densifying the urban fabric with so-called distributed "missing middle" housing typologies like mid-rise housing, urban infill, or smaller accessory dwelling units (ADUs) that can be tacked onto properties with an existing single-family home.

Austin, Texas is one of those places where it's getting harder and harder to find an affordable place to live. According to recent reports, it has become one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, with local politicians and community groups divided on how to best handle the fallout.

But if done right, accessory dwelling units could play a large role in alleviating the housing crunch in Austin, as this recently completed project by North Arrow Studio demonstrates. Dubbed the Birdhouse, this bright white structure takes up a modest footprint, yet looks and feels like a house due to its two floors.

Chase Daniel

Located in Austin's central Chestnut neighborhood, this part of town is filled with modest homes of an older vintage. The project was constrained by a tight budget and the preservation of three protected trees, one of which sits right in the middle of the site, thus informing the Birdhouse's L-shaped form. The studio says that:

"This design protects and celebrates the three large protected pecan trees adjacent to the building. The small building footprint has less impact on the land and tiptoes around the critical root zones of these trees. The courtyard and the home utilize the surrounding tree canopies for additional shade and privacy."

Chase Daniel

The exterior of the 885-square-foot (82-square-meter) home has a tactile quality to it, thanks to the textured surface of the corrugated steel cladding. It's a unique choice for a cladding material, but as the architects told us, there was a good reason for that design decision:

"The corrugated metal was chosen for its various sustainability benefits. In using it for both the roof and the siding, the envelope of the home could be 100 percent recyclable. The second level main suite has a double vaulted ceiling, which results in the roof framing providing less 'attic' insulation space. Therefore, the roof material needed to be something that could be energy efficient and repel heat during the hot summer months. The durability and low maintenance were also major contributing factors to the material selection."

There are also many round windows that make it resemble a birdhouse, resulting in the project's quirky nickname.

Chase Daniel

To stay within budget, corrugated polycarbonate sheeting was used for part of the large window at the entry hall.

Chase Daniel

Inside, the living room feels like it offers a respite from the noise of the city outside. The retractable sectional garage door offers a hint at this accessory dwelling unit's previous life as a carport.

Chase Daniel

The kitchenette is small but functional, and of course, there are three of those round windows that allow natural light to penetrate into the interior.

Chase Daniel

The bathroom is located on the ground floor. It is somewhat minimalist in flavor, but packs an extra visual punch with its fire engine red tiles.



Chase Daniel

Going upstairs to the attic, we catch a view of the bedroom. Here we can see the dramatic effect of the double-vaulted roof, which helps to exaggerate the room's expansive feeling.

Chase Daniel

There is a reading nook in the corner, nestled under one of the apexes of the roof. The 5-foot round window here can be opened to let in more fresh air.

Chase Daniel

Despite the shoestring budget, the architects have managed to pull off something exceptional. They have created a small dwelling that not only feels like a larger house but also preserves the original trees on the site—something that doesn't happen all the time with new construction but should be done much more often as it is a form of passive cooling. To see more, visit North Arrow Studio.

