Why buying an e-bike online is not as bad as I thought

A lot of readers have had good experiences and saved a lot of money.

In my post, "Why I think buying an e-bike online is a really bad idea," I suggested that e-bikes should be bought from and maintained by people who know what they are doing. I have always believed that we should support our local retailers and not buy stuff online, a point I have made before about bike shops.

I have rarely had such pushback in comments, emails and Twitter, and have had to reconsider my position.

Cool. One Less Car. — Carlton Reid (@carltonreid) September 7, 2019

I was actually undercut right from the beginning, when bike journalist and author Carlton Reid noted that the major point is to get people out of cars and on to bikes, which is absolutely true. Commenters agreed: "We need to focus much more on getting people out of their cars and onto bikes. Whether those bikes are bought online or at a store should not be the biggest concern at the moment." It went downhill for me from there.

Bike shops aren't doing a good job of selling e-bikes.

A number of readers noted that selection of e-bikes was really limited. "There is so little choice at local bike shops and so much more online." Or, "There are two bike shops in my town. If you’re not wearing $500 worth spandex they don’t want to talk to you." Another: "Local bike shops: We have two. In each they give you snide looks if you mention e-bikes... They don't get it, and they will be gone."

You need to go to an ebike shop, not a "road" bike shop - one sells transport, other sells sporting equipment — Alan Clarke (@AR_Clarke) September 9, 2019

But in fact, there are not that many specialized e-bike stores yet.

Online dealers can be pretty good.

We just bought a @RadPowerBikes to take 2 kids to school + dad to work. They have a local shop and the service is better than any shop I have been to in Vancouver. They are a direct to consumer model so cost is competitive but they have basic shops in major centers. Great model — Chris Higgins (@CAHiggins) September 10, 2019

Lots of raves about Rad bikes.

I bought two Rad Power bikes; one for me and one for my wife. The first one took about thirty minutes to assemble, as the derailleur needed adjusting. The second one took about 15 minutes. Basically, all that was needed was to put the front wheel on (quick release lever, BTW) and install the handlebars (four Allen screws). Rad has an arrangement with a company that will assemble your bike for you for 199.00, but that wasn't available in my area. After having assembled my own (and learning how to adjust a derailleur and disc brakes on You Tube), I would have felt cheated if I had paid 200 bones per bike for assembly.

Some express concern that online actually might be more dependable and a safer choice than a bike shop. "Because they are relatively new and the market is growing rapidly, I am concerned that online or brick-and-mortar stores will pop up and disappear. If you are buying a well-known brand, at least you will be able to take it to other dealers if problems arise."

Putting a bike together isn't rocket science, and other dealers will help you.

Lloyd, any of us who know the first whit about car repair would never consider having our cars “repaired” 'from whence they were purchased. Of our cars in the past and our bikes in the future we will seek out the individual, talented mechanic in her own business. — John Caywood (@JohnCaywood2) September 10, 2019

"There are plenty of people that can deal with the assembly and maintenance of e-bikes and, even if you can’t, no bike shop is going to deny you service, unless they are nuts."

Another reader noted that even the bike shops were resigned to this, as he took in his Internet purchase for service. "I got no attitude from him about not having purchased it from him. He said, "More and more we're looking at selling only a few used bikes and servicing everything else. That's the way the industry is moving."

Thank you all, it was an almost troll-free zone.

In all the comments and tweets, I only got two "This is such an ignorant sentence" and "What a load of alarmist hooey." It is a much better discussion when people don't yell at me and call me stupid.

In writing about bikes and e-bikes, my fundamental goal is to help and encourage people to get out of cars and on to bikes. If buying them online makes that easier and cheaper, then that can only be called a good thing. I do strongly believe that we should support our main streets and we should shop local, even if it costs a bit more, but I have learned here that not everyone is near a main street, not everyone can afford to pay more, and not every main street has a good e-bike store. Thanks to all for the lessons.