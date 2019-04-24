What is the Hierarchy of Controls, and what does it have to do with bikes?

It tells us that we are doing the wrong things first because they are easy.

When I used to build stuff as real estate developer, safety was a very big deal; if a worker got injured the blue-hatted safety people could come after you with serious charges. People running the job sites knew that they had to do the things listed in the Hierarchy of Controls produced by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which on a job site meant picking up garbage and trip hazards, making sure that there are safe routes, providing protection from dangerous equipment, picking up the crap and keeping everything in good order, and lots of fencing to keep people who are not construction workers away from those who are. And of course, everyone was wearing steel toed boots, vests and helmets and got yelled at if they weren't.

Administrative controls and PPE [personal protective equipment] are frequently used with existing processes where hazards are not particularly well controlled. Administrative controls and PPE programs may be relatively inexpensive to establish but, over the long term, can be very costly to sustain. These methods for protecting workers have also proven to be less effective than other measures, requiring significant effort by the affected workers.

But there is a problem that keeps coming up; as the Center for Disease Control notes, the important stuff at the top is hard.

And I have been on deathtrap sites with trip and fire hazards everywhere everywhere but they step on your toes when you come onto the site to ensure that they are steel. Elimination and substitution, actually fixing the problem is "the most difficult to implement in an existing process. If the process is still at the design or development stage, elimination and substitution of hazards may be inexpensive and simple to implement." So they go after the easy stuff that you can just check off.

This is why a lot of activists and advocates for people who walk and bike keep bringing up the Hierarchy of Controls, to try and move the emphasis from bike helmets or wearing high-visibility clothing to actually fixing the problems. We showed one a few years ago from Don Kostelec, which is particularly directed at bikes.

© Hierarchy of street controls/ Cathy Tuttle © Hierarchy of street controls/ Cathy Tuttle

Cathy Tuttle, a candidate for Seattle City Council, produced a different version, less graphic than Don's but with a good explanation of what can be done at each level, and it maintains the triangular shape, which I think is important in defining the relative importance and effectiveness of each layer.

But the latest, and most aggressive, is via a tweet from Queen Anne Greenways.

The thing that got me thinking about this hierarchy was a conversation about behavior vs. infrastructure. Those two levels of the hierarchy tend to be the focus of a lot of conversations about street safety, so I wanted to clearly articulate their relative effectiveness. — Queen Anne Greenways (@QAGreenways) April 23, 2019

All of the different versions have the same purpose:

I'm presenting this less as an advocacy pitch and more as an analytical framework for addressing hazards on city streets, borrowing from the good work of occupational safety researchers... — Queen Anne Greenways (@QAGreenways) April 23, 2019

Although the language of QAGreenways is the most straightforward and extreme, especially starting with a "BAN CARS", it's not so simple. It is setting up an order; if you can't ban cars, then promote walking, biking and transit. Separate them from cars. Enforce the rules. Then, last of all, bring out the shame flags and helmets.

City of Bridgeport/Public Domain City of Bridgeport/Public Domain

Of course, that's not the way it works in real life; it is cheaper and easier to buy a pile of flags than it is to fix a road and who wants to slow down drivers anyway. But if we are going to stop people who drive from killing thousands of people who walk or bike every year, then we have to turn our thinking upside down.