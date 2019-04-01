Rad Power Bikes introduces RadFit, the first electric stationary bike

Because why should exercise be hard?

Electric bikes are a controversial subject. We can't even print what Mikael Colville-Andersen says about them, and for years people considered them "cheating." But according to Carlton Reid, studies show that it is not cheating at all. He writes in Forbes:

Critically, pedal assist technology can be the trigger for getting previously inactive people on bikes. “E-cycling can improve cardiorespiratory fitness in physically inactive individuals,” said the new study, stated to be the “first review to examine the physical activity intensity, cardiorespiratory, metabolic and psychological outcomes associated with e-cycling.”

That's why we are so impressed with the new Radfit, a stationary e-bike from the Rad Power Bike people. It is a perfectly logical progression; after all, treadmills are motorized, why not exercise bikes? Melissa writes that just 11 minutes of exercise can make a difference, but she notes:

I think a lot of people are intimidated by exercise – it is often made to seem so much harder than it is, or that benefits only come from strenuous work.

That's where the Radfit comes in; it takes the strenuous out of exercise.

Rad Power Bikes/Video screen capture Rad Power Bikes/Video screen capture

I also want to congratulate the Rad Power Bikes people for making sure their models are wearing helmets. Cars crash into buildings all the time and could hit you, even when you are on an exercise bike. I am disappointed that he is not wearing Hi-Viz though.