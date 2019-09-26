New video from Ken Avidor: "My bike is freedom"

At least until you ride it to a public meeting, where your bike is part of a vast, bike-wing conspiracy.

Cartoonist Ken Avidor and the Avidor Family Singers have produced a lovely video, My bike is Freedom, that shows a happy woman cycling in normal clothes on a normal bike, interspersed with all the typical bikelash stuff; it's too dangerous, you need a helmet, and bike lanes are a war on the car.

The tone of last night’s meeting on the Ninth Street traffic-calming project in Park Slope was set by an incendiary flier distributed in the neighborhood. It asked people what they would do if their “house were on fire and the ambulances and fire trucks couldn’t get to you in time because of narrowed streets cause by bike lanes.”

I was going to use the image of the happy woman, singing on a bike, but then I read Doug Gordon's horror story in Streetsblog , about a public meeting about proposed traffic calming in Park Slope. Gordon writes:

It really sounds like a rough night, that ended with some shoving and middle fingers. "...the meeting featured such events’ typical bikelash bingo: people leveling disproved claims that bike lanes have slowed emergency-response times, others establishing their bona fides by describing the length of their residency, and still others complaining about scofflaw cyclists."

Ken Avidor has drawn up a new version of the Bikelash Bingo card that Doug Gordon might want to print out for the next meeting. Ken tells us that " There are several versions of the Anti-Bike Bingo card on the web. I used some of them to makemy version. It's amazing how accurate it is at meetings I used to go to." I show a few in related links below. And Peter Kaufman makes a good point:

Last night's Park Slope anti-#VisionZero ugliness at least answered this question:



"How many parking (or even double-parking) spots, are you willing to give up in order to save lives?"



"Not a one."



Glad the ugliness of their souls was caught on video.https://t.co/Jmkmo6l1Hk — Peter "Disloyal Jew" Kaufman (@inklake) September 26, 2019

Lets end with the happy woman cycling in sunshine: