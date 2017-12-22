Just what we needed dept: Biomega launches world’s first dedicated Bicycle Tie and Bow Tie

Biomega makes beautiful bikes, including some of the nicest e-bikes around. Biomega founder Jens Martin Skibsted works with the likes of Lars Larsen and Bjarke! on products that meet a higher standard:

We have looked for a cheerful strain of Danish design and breathed new life into this tradition, which we call Organic Minimalism. This style was anchored in furniture, then interior danish design. Now we are moving this interior danish design aesthetic to the outdoors—or if you prefer, we are making the entire urban landscape interior.

And now Jens Martin Skibsted brings us- a tie. "The world’s first combined reflective and night glow tie and bow tie for enhanced safety in traffic - and in nightlife." The classic striped Old School style tie has reflective grey stripes and the white part apparently glows on its own."This should work equally well on the bike lane as on the dance floor."

“This is Biomega’s first venture into something as seemingly non-core than a tie. The design takes its cue from my old boarding schools tie, but the stripes are grey instead of blue and the direction of the stripes is conform to American tradition instead of European. We thought it was fun to integrate traffic related functions in a (bow) tie like we do on the bikes,” says designer and Biomega founder Jens Martin Skibsted. He adds, “This is tongue in cheek expression of Biomega’s ethos, where commuter technology meets design. I hope savvy commuters will have some fun with it.”

© Biomega

I am glad that he added the note that this was tongue in cheek, or this might have been a rant about how people in Denmark usually dress for cycling as they might dress for normal life because it is part of normal life, like their model on the silver bike, and don't feel that they have to wear helmets and reflective clothing. And, it's a tie, from a company that makes a bike line "which is designed for urban mobility, innovatively eliminates everyday annoyances that come from maneuvering bikes through urban obstacles"- what could possibly be more annoying on a bike than wearing a tie? This is "design thinking?"

Al Capone in a tie at the ballgame/Public Domain

Now I admit a bias here, I only wear ties to banks and funerals. As an organic minimalist I avoid wearing things that serve no useful function. Men used to always wear ties, even when they went to baseball games or the movies. But nobody does anymore, especially on a bike.