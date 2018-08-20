eBikes 101 from Bosch has some good basic information

Thinking about an e-bike? This infographic might help a bit.

Remember infographics? They used to be all the rage, serious clickbait. They have fallen out of fashion, but sometimes one pops up that is worth the bandwidth. Now that e-bikes are all the rage, Bosch put out this ebikes 101 explaining to an American audience how they work. (We need an infographic explaining whether it should be e-bikes or eBikes).

© Bosch © Bosch

Interestingly, while they have this section mentioning the Bosch drive unit, they do not use the infographic to examine the three common drive systems- front hub, rear hub or crank unit like the Bosch. I asked why, and Rachel the rep said “we wanted to keep it pretty straightforward and not show bias. Better to present the facts of what an eBike is.”

I don’t have a problem with showing bias; I like the crank units, and think that the choice of drive is a big deal. Units like the Bosch keep the centre of gravity lower, and you know that the bike has really been designed to be an e-bike, rather than just having a motor thrown on the front or rear wheel. Front hub drives can be dangerous, and rear hub ones have some issues with gearing. But hub motors are cheaper and do not require as much tooling, and are far more popular in North America.

A real expert, Joe at the ElectricBikeBlog, notes that both kinds of drives have advantages and disadvantages, but crank drives, or mid-drives, “usually work in concert with your gears. Crank drive motors tend to be more about smooth and efficient performance than simple brute force.” He also notes that “crank motors can do well with quite low power levels because they work so efficiently. As a result, you don’t need to pay for a huge motor to get up hills.”

So with that out of the way, here is the infographic, courtesy of Bosch: