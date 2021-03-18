The 8 Best Zero-Waste Travel Items of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Leak proof and chip-resistant, this hot and cold water bottle is ideal for bringing on the road."

"This pillow from NEMO weighs less than 3 ounces and packs down as small as a lime."

"The bento box, made from wheat fiber, has five compartments, meaning you can mix and match your snack options."

"This 7-ounce, stainless steel container is perfect for stowing those small but important things that you need to keep handy."

"The kit rolls up perfectly for easy storage and the bamboo utensils are made from 100 percent untreated bamboo."

When planning a trip, we often mainly think about our adventures ahead: long days on the beach, wandering the cobblestone streets of a small town, or hiking through the wilderness. The packing part of travel—and what types of containers were using for packing—usually takes a backseat to trip planning.

Sustainable travel includes thinking about many aspects of our journeys, and being conscious about how we pack and what we’re bringing with us can help reduce single-use plastics consumption tremendously. That's especially true in the travelsphere, which is spewing with disposable airline cups, plastic utensils and water bottles, and throw-away shampoo bottles. In a single year alone, we produce 300 million tons of plastic, half of which is for single-use plastics. Tucking a few helpful items into our luggage can help avoid much of it.

Below, you'll find the best zero-waste travel items that you’ll feel good about taking on your next adventure.