The Best Zero-Waste Tea Accessories of 2022

Whether you enjoy black, green, white, oolong or even herbal, making tea is a comforting ritual. However, the convenience of tea bags has made one of the world's most popular beverages considerably worse for the environment. Originally made from silk, today's tea bags are too often made from plastic materials and sealed with a plastic glue. These non-biodegradable bags can shed billions of plastic micro and nanoparticles into your tea. A better option is to explore loose-leaf teas and the accompanying tools to prepare the perfect, clean, and zero-waste cup of chai. Ahead, our pick of accessories to brew a proverbial storm in your cup, with minimal waste.