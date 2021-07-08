The Best Zero Waste Makeup of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The multi-purpose, silky crayons are wrapped in recycled paper that can be peeled off and recycled or composted.

River Organics is a plant oil-based makeup company that minimizes litter as far as possible (think paper and glass packaging).

For long, the gold standard of a beauty box was lilliputian brochures, marvelous coffrets and reams of diaphanous wrapping. Tucked in its belly was usually a tiny (or a large) container, oftentimes made of plastic.

The cosmetic industry for decades has been notorious for producing waste, especially tons of plastic waste. Compounding this issue, only a miniscule 9% of the billions of tons of plastic produced globally is recycled. But now, consumers are demanding better alternatives, and some brands are stepping up to the challenge. They’re conscious of not only what goes in the bottle, but also the whole packaging caboodle.

To navigate the zero-waste universe, we checked in with Kathryn Kellogg, author of 101 Ways to Go Zero Waste and founder of Going Zero Waste. “Beauty products are notoriously difficult to recycle,” says Kellogg. What you should really keep an eye out for, she says are "products that you can upcycle (unleash your DIY skills by turning glass beauty pots into candles), refill schemes and products with extended producer responsibility, for instance, where brands have partnered with recycling companies such as TerraCycle or take back the packaging.”

Ahead, our pick of the best zero waste makeup brands, plus a few that are the next best thing, with extremely minimal and eco-conscious packaging.