The 6 Best Worm Composting Bins of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

You won’t have to look at the composter if that bugs you, but you can still recycle food scraps.

This sleek and stylish plastic worm bin with hardwood legs comes with two trays, which you rotate as needed when one becomes full.

This extra-large bin can hold up to 13 cubic feet and can process up to 4.5 pounds of kitchen waste per day.

This composter isn’t fancy in appearance, but this is a good basic system for its simplicity of design and use.

If you want to repurpose kitchen scraps into usable compost, consider harnessing the power of worms! Worm composting, also called vermicomposting, leaves the work to nature.

At the most basic level, worm bins consist of a waterproof container with holes for ventilation. You add moist bedding material such as coco coir or shredded paper; composting worms such as red worms or red wigglers, which you can purchase from worm farms; and raw fruit or veggie scraps (chopped into 1-inch chunks for best results). Worms eat the scraps, which become compost as they pass through their bodies. In time, you’ll see less bedding and more compost. In about 3 to 5 months, you’ll likely have enough compost to harvest.

Some companies make bins that have stacking trays, which you add as the worms fill the bottom tray with compost. Put the new one on top with bedding and food scraps, and the worms will head upstairs to start dining on the next tray of scraps. Many systems also have a type of drip pan that catches liquids created from the process, called worm tea, which also can be used as a fertilizer. Most bins can be used indoors or outdoors, though composting worms thrive between 55 to 75 degrees, so you will need to keep them out of the direct sun and bring them indoors if temperatures drop.

Ahead, our picks for the best worm composting bins: