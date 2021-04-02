The 12 Best Vegetarian Cookbooks of 2021

The Rundown

Best Overall: The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook

"If you want an excellent overview of the possibilities of vegetarian cooking, this book covers 700 recipes."

Best for Beginners: The Plant-Based Diet for Beginners

"The author includes a shopping list and advice for how to stock your pantry with plant-based staples for easy meals."

Best for Kids: The Vegetarian Family Cookbook

"If you’ve got picky eaters, this book will help you break through with recipes they'll want to eat."

Best Healthy: Love Real Food

"This cookbook includes tons of creative spins on old favorites like carrot cake and granola."

Best Instant Pot: Instant Pot Vegetarian Cookbook

"If you love your Instant Pot, this cookbook will guide you through more than 75 vegetarian dishes."

Best Mexican: La Vida Verde

"From tortilla soup with cream to coconut flan, the dishes go well beyond simple tacos."

Best Indian: Vegetarian India

"This cookbook, includes all the Indian flavors you love — but without the meat."

Best Japanese: Vegan JapanEasy

"Shake up your vegetarian fare with vegan twists on classics such as ramen, tempura, and gyoza."

Best Mediterranean: Vegetarian Mediterranean Cookbook

"This cookbook contains more than 100 recipes that focus on foods celebrated in a range of Mediterranean cultures, from Spain to Syria."

Best Photos: Plenty and Plenty More

"With gorgeous images like these, you’ll want to dive right in and create these dishes yourself."

Best Single Focus: Brassicas

"Think cabbage and Brussels sprouts are boring? Think again with this amazing collection of 80 recipes."