David's Tea Organic Jasmine Black Pearls at Davidstea.com "If you'd like to add an extra touch of Valentine's Day flair, you can also get a reusable tin to gift this tea in." Vosges Blackberry Vegan Truffles at Vosgeschocolate.com "If only a fancy chocolate treat will do, then consider these vegan truffles from Vosges." Abbondanza Soap Co. Oatmeal Lavender Bath Bomb at Packagefreeshop.com "There’s a reason why a hot bath and lavender aromatherapy are such a classic recipe for relaxation." Theo Sea Salt Dark Chocolate at Amazon "This chocolate bar is organic and fair trade, and has just a touch of sea salt for those who crave a sweet-and-salty combination." Formulary 55 Rosehip & Clay Mask at Formulary55.com "I love this vegan face mask from Formulary 55, which leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed." Etsy Vegan Love Day Sugar Cookies at Etsy "Etsy Shop KaleVonCelery offers up a number of temping vegan treats, including these beautiful heart-shaped sugar cookies." Jungalow Maheswari Janarthanan Print at Jungalow.com "For the lover of cats, plants and bold colors, this print by San Diego artist Maheswari Janarthanan is sure to please." Fat and the Moon Love Thy Self Bod Oil at Fatandthemoon.com "This organic body oil uses a blend of rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil and apricot seed oil." Ritual + Fancy Glass Tumbler Candle at Madetrade.com "Each of these gorgeous candles from Ritual + Fancy features colorful dried floral elements suspended in vegan soy wax." Many of the experience-based gift ideas that Treehugger typically recommends, from concert tickets to acts of service, might be a little more challenging to give this year if not impossible. Your favorite restaurant might be closed, you might need to be socially distanced from your loved ones, or you might want to send a token of affection to someone in need of a little extra comfort. Of course, we still have lots of good ideas for free ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day and gifts you can give without buying anything. But we’ve also put a little extra care into a selection of eco-friendly vegan goodies that can be purchased online and sent in the mail. Our roundup is inspired by sweets and flowers, for when you want something a little more unique than a bouquet of roses. Read on to find the best vegan gifts for Valentine’s Day. David's Tea Organic Jasmine Black Pearls Buy on Davidstea.com Loose leaf offers a wonderful way to enjoy a hot cup of tea, without the waste associated with individually wrapped tea bags. These organic tea pearls combine the delicate floral aroma of jasmine with the robustness of black tea. If you’d like to add an extra touch of Valentine’s Day flair, you can also get a reusable tin to gift your tea in. David’s Tea is offering a discount on their Valentine’s Day collection, so even if you’re just shopping for yourself, it’s a smart time to stock up. If you’re lucky enough to live near one of David’s Tea locations, you can purchase this tea totally package-free (just bring your own tin). Otherwise, the tea ships in plastic baggies, which can be reused. Vosges Blackberry Vegan Truffles Buy on Vosgeschocolate.com If only a fancy chocolate treat will do, then consider these vegan truffles from Vosges. They’re made with 72 percent cacao chocolate covering a blackberry filling, for a rich and not overly sweet flavor. Vosges recommends eating these truffles at room temperature, but you should store them in the fridge otherwise. Abbondanza Soap Co. Oatmeal Lavender Bath Bomb Buy on Packagefreeshop.com There’s a reason why a hot bath and lavender aromatherapy are such a classic recipe for relaxation. This vegan bath bomb makes the best of both, with lavender essential oil and organic oatmeal, which is particularly good for dry skin. It’s also available in a mint rosemary scent.The bath bomb comes wrapped in recyclable paper. 7 Slippers That Are Kind to Your Feet and the Environment Theo Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Buy on Amazon Buy on Theochocolate.com If you’re looking for a vegan chocolate that’s likely to please just about anyone, consider Theo’s Sea Salt Dark Chocolate bars. They’re organic and fair trade, and have just a touch of sea salt for those who crave a sweet-and-salty combination. Theo’s chocolate is available at a variety of retailers, from the company’s online shop, or can be found in bulk packages on Amazon. Formulary 55 Rosehip & Clay Facial Mask Buy on Formulary55.com I love this vegan face mask from Formulary 55, which leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed. It’s made in small batches with a mix of white and pink clay, rosehip powder, ground comfrey root, and organic rose geranium essential oil. It comes as a powder, which you mix together with a little water and then apply. The instructions say to use half a package per mask, but I’ve found that a third covers my face nicely. It’s best if used once per week, or once per month if you have very dry skin. It does come in a plastic envelope to protect the ingredients, which can be recycled anywhere that accepts plastic grocery bags (#4 plastic)–just rinse it out. Etsy Vegan Love Day Sugar Cookies Buy on Etsy Making your own special treats is a great way to show your affection, but if baking or candy-making isn’t your thing, there’s nothing wrong with calling in a professional. The Etsy Shop KaleVonCelery offers up a number of temping vegan treats, including these beautiful heart-shaped sugar cookies. Jungalow Maheswari Janarthanan Art Print Buy on Jungalow.com For the lover of cats, plants and bold colors, this print by San Diego artist Maheswari Janarthanan is sure to please. It’s printed in the United States on high-quality matte archival paper and available in four different sizes. We also love that for every purchase, Jungalow plants two trees with Trees for the Future, an organization that’s helping create food forests. Fat and the Moon Love Thy Self Bod Oil Buy on Fatandthemoon.com This organic body oil uses a blend of rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil and apricot seed oil. It’s a lovely moisturizer or can be used as a massage oil, if you’re looking to add some loving touch to your Valentine’s Day. Vetiver and clove bud essential oils give it an earthy, spicy aroma. We love that Fat and the Moon offers minimal and recyclable packaging, and also sells a refill bottle of this oil that comes with a simple metal top instead of a pump. The 7 Best Robes of 2021 Ritual + Fancy Glass Tumbler Candle Buy on Madetrade.com Each of these gorgeous candles from Ritual + Fancy features colorful dried floral elements suspended in vegan soy wax. The wicks are made from wood (expect some cozy crackle sounds as they burn), and are hand poured into recyclable glass vessels. You can choose from a beautiful collection of different scents, all made in Portland, Oregon.