David's Tea Organic Jasmine Black Pearls Buy on Davidstea.com

Loose leaf offers a wonderful way to enjoy a hot cup of tea, without the waste associated with individually wrapped tea bags. These organic tea pearls combine the delicate floral aroma of jasmine with the robustness of black tea. If you’d like to add an extra touch of Valentine’s Day flair, you can also get a reusable tin to gift your tea in. David’s Tea is offering a discount on their Valentine’s Day collection, so even if you’re just shopping for yourself, it’s a smart time to stock up.

If you’re lucky enough to live near one of David’s Tea locations, you can purchase this tea totally package-free (just bring your own tin). Otherwise, the tea ships in plastic baggies, which can be reused.