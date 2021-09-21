The 10 Best Vegan Sweaters 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Whether you’re hunting out a thin sweater for springtime or a rugged knitted pullover for the chilliest of days, there are always a plethora of options clamouring to be brought into your wardrobe. But not all sweaters have been created equally — at least not when it comes to sustainability.

Vegan fashion is about clothing that uses only animal-free materials: so wool, cashmere, and angora are out. However, oftentimes, these are replaced by virgin fabrics, many of which are a product of the petroleum industry and responsible for the carbon emissions that are leading to climate change.

It’s for this reason that we’ve focused on environmentally sustainable fashion brands in our search for our favorite vegan sweaters. As our choices use either recycled polyester textiles or natural fabrics such as organic cotton, you can rely on your new cozy layer being as kind to the environment as it is to animals. We've included both knit sweater options, as well as cozy picks some might call sweatshirts.

So, here are the best vegan sweaters for 100% cruelty-free comfort and warmth.