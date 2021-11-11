The 8 Best Vegan Shampoos of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Say goodbye to bad hair days with shampoos that not only gently cleanse, but also keep furry (and not-so-furry!) friends safe. When picking out the best shampoos, it can be easy to miss animal-derived ingredients like silk protein or lanolin. But vegan shampoos with safe synthetic or plant-derived substitutes are more widely available than ever, and can make your hair just as clean and silky. For help with our picks we spoke to Amanda Nordstrom, Company Liaison for Beauty Without Bunnies, a PETA global program that helps consumers find cruelty-free and vegan companies. "Adopting a vegan lifestyle which includes a skin routine and personal care is beneficial on so many different levels—it’s healthy, humane, and great for the environment," Nordstrom said. For our picks we considered shampoos with vegan certifications and also looked for a favorable rank on the non-profit Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) Skin Deep Database. A shampoo can also be great because of what it doesn't have, so we’ve steered clear of paraben preservatives and synthetic perfumes. For anyone looking for clean hair that's also environmentally friendly, here are our picks for the best vegan shampoos.

