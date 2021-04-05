The 9 Best Vegan Cookbooks of 2021

The Rundown

Best Overall: Vegan for Everybody

"If you’re looking for a single volume to give you a sweeping view of the possibilities of vegan cooking, this is the book for you."

Best for Beginners: The Plant Based Diet for Beginners

"From Hawaiian luau burgers to split pea soup, there’s a good cross-section of options for novice vegans."

Best Easy Recipes: Fuss-free Vegan: 101 Everyday Comfort Food Favorites, Veganized

"This cookbook dispels the myth that veganism means being limited in your food choices."

Best Instant Pot: The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook

"Make the most of your favorite kitchen appliance with this vegan cookbook."

Best Indian: Vegan Richa’s Indian Kitchen

"From curries to dals, this cookbook includes 150 recipes inspired by regional Indian cuisines."

Best Italian: Chloe’s Vegan Italian Kitchen

"If you think Italian food is off-limits for vegans, this book will convince you otherwise."

Best Mexican: Salud! Vegan Mexican Cookbook

"This cookbook offers rich flavors and classic dishes with a plant-based focus."

Best Soul Food: Sweet Potato Soul

"Craving food that has depth and complexity? Check out the range of creative recipes in this book."

Best Baking: Modern Vegan Baking

"No, you don’t have to give up cookies, cakes, and pies if you commit to a vegan lifestyle."