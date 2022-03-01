The 8 Best Vegan Conditioners of 2021

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Of course, a conditioner with all the right certifications should still be fantastic for your hair. In consultation with Evan Joseph of the Evan Joseph Salon in Columbus, Ohio, we sought out conditioners that use luscious aromatics, moisturizing oils, and other high quality ingredients. Our favorite overall vegan conditioner is The Honest Company's Truly Calming Lavender Conditioner , but we have several other recommendations that might work even better for your hair.

Vegan conditioners use zero ingredients derived from animals or animal byproducts, ensuring that your hair care product uses sustainable ingredients without endangering animal welfare. We evaluated vegan conditioners using resources from third-party auditors, including the Environmental Working Group (EWG), which rates products based on the safety of their constituent ingredients. Other considerations, such as organic certifications, were also an important factor in our picks.

Formulated with 2% salicylic acid to remove flaky skin, your scalp is then treated to a nourishing, healing mixture of certified organic aloe vera, tea tree oil, chamomile and lavender, rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils that will prevent the return of the itching and flaking. It’s made without GMOs, phthalates, or synthetic colors or fragrances. Each of its organic ingredients are Certified by Quality Assurance International to NSF/ANSI 305 standards, the American National Standard for personal care products containing organic ingredients.

Dandruff, a mild form of seborrheic dermatitis, is a common problem of the scalp that has a number of potential causes. Chemical-laden shampoos are the most common treatment, removing dead skin cells or slowing their growth. Avalon Organics Anti-Dandruff Conditioner remedies this annoying and sometimes embarrassing condition.

Also designed for colored treated hair, Zatik is formulated with essential fatty acids, essential oils and plant extracts that help heal and nourish a dry, sensitive scalp. Made with USDA Certified organic jojoba, sweet orange and jasmine flower oils, vitamin B5 for healthy follicles, and rosemary leaf, calendula, chamomile, raspberry seed and wild cherry extracts, this formula earns a 2 from EWG and smells good without artificial fragrance.

Dry hair can look dull and become fly-away and difficult to style. It can also come with an irritated, sensitive, flakey and dry scalp. Zatik Calming Conditioner is a mild, creamy solution that will soothe and detangle.

Users appreciate the healthy scalp, manageability and shine this conditioner brings. It is also Curly Girl Method approved for natural hair that hasn’t been chemically relaxed.

This deep penetrating treatment is meant to be used at least every 2 to 3 weeks and is safe to use more often depending upon the condition of your hair and how you style it.

Textured and natural hair need deep conditioning to prevent breaking, to encourage growth from the follicle and to protect the hair from the heat required for styling. As I Am Naturally Hydration Elation Conditioner that is rich and penetrating. Their vegan formula earns a 3 from EWG because of the plant-based extracts of coconut, sugar cane, green tea, apple and lemon, as well as shea butter and vitamin E for antioxidant moisture.

You’ll also be glad to know this formula earns a 3 from EWG and is free of parabens, sulfate, mineral oil, petrolatum and formaldehyde.

Coconut water and marula oil are the base for this conditioner which also includes organic argan oil and a rich blend of organic, antioxidant fruit and flower extracts like acai, pomegranate, rosehip, calendula and chamomile. The easily absorbed marula oil is rich in the amino acids L-arginine and glutamic acid, which have hydrating, anti-aging properties as well as natural plant fatty acids that have emollient and moisturizing benefits. It’s also known to contain the antioxidant vitamins E and C that can prevent damage from ultraviolet rays of the sun and pollution.

Curly hair needs a balance of moisture to prevent frizz without leaving hair weighted down or dull. Acure Simply Smoothing Conditioner strikes that balance well while remaining 100% vegan and Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free.

In 2021 they’ve added the goal of offsetting the CO2 produced during shipping by planting trees. Their facility is Towards Zero Waste and they purchase sustainable energy credits that support the establishment of wind, solar and other alternative energy sources.

There are many things to like about Sea Witch Botanicals. As a Certified B Corp , they’re thinking about sustainability in every aspect of their business including paying employees fair wages and benefits. As their annual sustainability report details, they’re able to divert 95% of their waste from the landfill by partnering with local recyclers and Terracycle. They use 100% compostable packing tape and peanuts for zero waste shipping and even use plant-based inks on the label.

Bars are becoming quite popular because they help you kick the plastic bottle habit. Sea Witch Botanicals’ Roses of Highgarden Shampoo and Conditioning Bar is a great option. Made with rose absolute, this concentrated extract is an artisan soap with rose petals from Pacific Northwest gardens. Saponified olive, rice bran, coconut, grape seed and castor oils moisturize along with lavender, pink, grapefruit, rosemary and white thyme essential oils. Their ingredients are Certified Vegan by Vegan.org and are never tested on animals.

You’ll also appreciate the jojoba oil that regulates sebum production, your body’s natural moisturizing compound. The oil nourishes your hair and sweat follicles, sending a signal that your skin doesn’t need additional sebum for hydration. This keeps hair and scalp from looking oily and helps prevent acne caused by clogged pores.

Artnaturals Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioner uses the power of argan oil, derived from the kernels of the Moroccan argan tree. This oil is rich in essential nutrients, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds so it will nourish your scalp while preventing skin disorders and dandruff. This formulation earns a 3 from EWG and also contains hair healing essential oils like peppermint and rosemary as well as green tea extracts that stimulate the scalp and encourage healthy hair growth.

Leave-in conditioners are growing in popularity because they moisturize and protect hair from damage while also detangling. Although they’re great for any hair type, they’re particularly useful for dry, damaged or frizzy hair.

You can also feel good knowing that your purchase will support a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified as a minority-owned, managed and controlled business.

Alaffia has earned several certifications for its products. They are For Life certified operation by Ecocert for demonstrated corporate responsibility and several of their shea- and coconut-based products are also certified Fair for Life.

Alaffia’s products are made possible by fair trade partnerships between the Olympia, WA-based company and communities in Togo, West Africa. Alaffia formed the nonprofit, The Alaffia Foundation (TAF), to empower African producer communities through the advancement of fair trade, education, sustainable living and gender equality.

This conditioner is made from ethically-traded virgin coconut oil and ginger for gentle moisturizing. It is also free of parabens, phthalates and synthetic dyes and fragrance. The formula earns a 2 from EWG .

Vegan products can often carry a premium charge but there are several affordable vegan conditioners on the market. But the Alaffia Everyday Coconut in Purely Coconut scent is quite affordable, in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce sizes.

This conditioner and its other variations—fragrance-free, sweet almond and classic sweet orange vanilla—all earn a 2 or 3 from EWG .

These high standards have earned this conditioner certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as a bio-based product, meaning that its biologically-based ingredients have been verified. Customers like that it leaves hair feeling silky and smooth and is mild enough to be tear-free for babies and children.

This conditioner is also made in the U.S. and has never been tested on animals, although it is dermatologist-tested. It does not contain a number of typical conditioner ingredients including silicones, parabens, phthalates, dyes nor synthetic fragrances.

Although the Honest Company, founded by actor Jessica Alba, has had its ups and downs, they have been consistently focused on safe, sustainable ingredients and social responsibility. Honest’s Truly Calming Lavender Conditioner is made with hypoallergenic, naturally-derived botanicals and essential oils including moisturizing shea butter, jojoba, argan and coconut oils, and calming chamomile and calendula.

Final Verdict For healthy hair and scalp, we like the fresh, natural scent of The Honest Company’s Truly Calming Lavender Conditioner (view at Amazon). Its moisturizing shea butter, jojoba, argan and coconut oils, and calming chamomile and calendula are an excellent balance of moisture and shine. Those with textured or natural hair will appreciate the deep penetrating moisture of As I am Naturally Hydration Elation Conditioner (view at Amazon) that helps prevent breaking, foster a healthy scalp and increase manageability.

What to Look for in Vegan Conditioner

Ingredients

If you’re not an experienced vegan, you may not recognize non-vegan ingredients on a crowded label. Watch out for tricky animal-based ingredients such as products derived from bees including honey and beeswax, lanolin that comes from sheep’s wool, keratin derived from feathers, hair, horns and hooves, collagen, pearl and silk-derived products.

“When choosing a vegan conditioner, consumers first need to read the label. Make sure the product is clearly labeled vegan, not to be confused with simply cruelty-free,” Evan Joseph, founder of the Evan Joseph Salon in Columbus, Ohio, told Treehugger. “If a product is labeled as cruelty-free it can still be made with animal-derived ingredients."

These ingredients or their formulas can be certified vegan by organizations such as Vegan.org or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) so look for their seal on the label. Many vegan products also contain organic ingredients so check the label for organic certifications such as USDA Organic or Oregon Tilth.

Be sure to avoid phthalates and parabens as well. Phthalates are used as gelling agents in hair care products because they help lubricate and soften other substances, increase spreadability, enhance absorption and help make fragrances last longer. Parabens are preservatives commonly used to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold in personal products. They act as endocrine (or hormone) disruptors in the body.

“Adding a vegan conditioner to your hair care routine is important if animal welfare, sustainability and naturally-derived ingredients are important to you,” says Joseph.

Packaging

While most conditioners come in plastic bottles with a pump or flip cap, some brands are switching to more sustainable packaging such as recyclable and reusable glass and/or aluminum. You can also check the label of plastic bottles to see if the bottle has been made from reclaimed or post-consumer recycled plastic. Check in with your local food co-op to see if they offer vegan conditioner in bulk, allowing you to bring in your own containers for reuse. Most plastic conditioner containers can be rinsed and recycled in your usual curbside recycling.

Bars can sometimes help you avoid disposable packaging. They can sometimes be purchased in reusable aluminum tins or in recyclable paper packaging. Some brands even allow you to pick them up ‘packaging-free’ from the store.

FAQs

Does vegan conditioner work as well as conventional conditioner?

“Vegan conditioners absolutely perform as well as conventional conditioners,” explains Joseph. “At EJS we love the shine and hydration we are able to put back into the hair by using conditioning masks. Since vegan products tend to be more gentle and free of harsh ingredients, they truly leave the hair soft, hydrated and more manageable from the inside out.”

Is vegan conditioner good for your hair?

“Quality vegan products are made with nourishing plant-based ingredients that make the earth and your hair happy,” explains Joseph. The antioxidant properties of natural fruit and flower extracts and essential oils in vegan conditioners nourish your scalp to prevent dryness and dandruff while also preventing hair damage. Natural ingredients can also stimulate healthy hair growth and prevent or reduce problems like hair loss.

People choose vegan health and personal care products for a variety of reasons. “Adding a vegan conditioner to your hair care routine is important if animal welfare, sustainability and naturally-derived ingredients are important to you,” explains Evan Joseph, founder of Evan Joseph Salon in Columbus, Ohio.

Why Trust Treehugger?

Lorraine Wilde has practiced a primarily vegan lifestyle for the past five years. She has only the highest standards for what goes on her family’s skin and into our delicate water bodies. Lorraine also holds a Master’s degree in environmental science with an emphasis on toxicology. She is a firm believer that consumers can make healthy, informed and environmentally-conscious choices to protect their families and our planet.

Evan Joseph (@evanjosephcurls) is an educator, digital content creator, and founder of Evan Joseph Salon in Columbus, Ohio. After spending his early career in a traditional salon environment, Evan decided to bring his dream to reality by creating the "anti-salon." Evan Joseph Salon is an environment that celebrates uniqueness and individuality while focusing on the cutting, coloring and styling needs of the curly community. Evan is further excited to open a naturally-focused studio in San Diego, California at the end of 2021 where he will bring his signature cutting and coloring techniques to the west coast. Evan is also an Advocate for vegan haircare brand, Authentic Beauty Concept (@authenticbeautyconcept.us).

