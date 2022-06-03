We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

That leaves lyocell, kapok, and cotton fills for those looking for a vegan comforter. There are also animal-free comforters filled with polyester (PET), but unless these plastic fibers come from a recycled source, this option is less eco-friendly.

Comforters come with all kinds of fill materials, from human-made, like lyocell, to natural, like down, wool, kapok, silk, and cotton. Down is the most popular of the fill materials but it’s not vegan. After ducks and geese are killed for food, the birds are defeathered and used for comforters, coats, and pillows. ( Live-plucking of birds still goes on in some down-and-feather-producing locations too, although it’s outlawed in the United States and some of Europe.) Wool and silk are also not vegan materials.

It’s all there in the name—most of us are looking for a soft, cozy, comfortable experience from our comforters. Comforters are sometimes called duvets, and you can choose to use them as-is or put a cover on them.

With a kapok filling and organic cotton cover, this duvet comes in four sizes, including for toddlers and kids, as well as two adult-sized versions. For an option that’s both hypoallergenic and won’t collect moisture, the kid-sized comforter will impart warmth while maintaining breathability. Kapok-filled comforters are easy to wash in cold water with mild detergent, but spinning on high is recommended to get all the water out. Then be sure to tumble in a dryer so fibers don’t clump together as they release moisture.

PrimaLoft was originally designed to keep outdoor athletes warm even when they got wet, which down can't do, and now it’s used in a variety of products. This fill is also fluffy and quite durable. It’s easy to wash and dry, as polyesters tend to be.

Boll & Branch makes several weights of its Down Alternative Duvet, but this is the thickest and warmest. Made in the United States and covered with an organic cotton exterior, the fill is PrimaLoft, which is a polyester down alternative that’s been in use for over 40 years and is now made with 50% post-consumer plastic waste (think water bottles).

The hemp used in these comforters is sourced from near the House of Pillows production facility in Slovenia, where it actually improves soil health. That’s because while hemp doesn’t need pesticides or fertilizers, it also adds nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil over time.

Hemp is an ideal filler fabric for a summer duvet because it’s even more breathable and cooler than cotton. It’s also extremely breathable and wicks moisture from the body, so people find it makes a huge difference in comfort if you like to sleep under something even in warm weather. Hemp is naturally resistant to mold and mildew, and washes and dries in home machines easily.

This fluffy comforter gets its loft from 100% recycled polyester made from BPA-free, PET plastic water bottles. Each comforter utilizes about 50 plastic bottles. It’s covered in a shell that’s made from lyocell derived from FSC-certified, responsibly managed eucalyptus forests. Buffy doesn't use any animal products in any of its bedding, and ships its products in recycled cardboard boxes.

Ettitude is also a member of 1% for the Planet, which means a portion of proceeds are donated to environmental nonprofits.

This all-lyocell-from-bamboo comforter comes in a summerweight and winter weight options. It’s filled with the company’s “CleanBamboo” which is PETA-approved and OEKO-TEX certified and comes from bamboo that's grown in a way that doesn't contribute to deforestation. The process from bamboo plant to lyocell is made in a closed-loop factory that recycles 98% of its water.

Although Cozy Earth does not currently list any third-part certifications, a spokesperson from the company told Treehugger that the bamboo is sourced from USDA Organic farms. The company uses a water-recycling process to produce its bamboo textiles, and works closely on the ground with its supply chain partners to ensure workers are treated well.

This comforter comes in three sizes (twin, queen, and king), and two fill options—extra or standard. In addition to the viscose cover, you can also choose a silk option which is not vegan. The case is designed so that the fill doesn't shift around inside of it. The bamboo comforter can be washed in the machine but must be tumbled dry (like kapok) so it doesn’t clump. It comes with a beautiful storage bag and a ten-year warranty, but a cover must be used with the comforter.

Coyuchi’s products are made to very high ethical standards, which is reflected in prices, but they are durable and will last. You could cover this comforter with a duvet cover (it has corner loops for anchoring to a cover) for a bit more warmth, or use it as-is, as the diamond-quilted pattern and color options work on their own, and washing is easy—use your washer’s delicate cycle and hang to dry or tumble dry on low.

Layers of cotton can be warmer than you’d expect, especially when you’re talking about cotton batting. Depending on where you live and how warm you keep your bedroom, this all-cotton comforter could be ideal for all four seasons, but might be a late-summer-to-early-autumn option for colder climates.

Infinite Moon works with a Denver-based job training and employment program dedicated to “rebuilding the lives of men and women transitioning back into the workforce following homelessness, addiction, and incarceration,” so the brand has a social as well as environmental commitment.

Kapok is a fluffy fiber that is wild-harvested from the ceiba tree, which is native to Central and South America, the Caribbean, and parts of Africa. Its flowers are an important source of nectar for bees and bats and once pollinated, the flowers become seed pods which contain both seeds and a fiber that can be collected without harming the tree and used as a down replacement. Due to the size and shape of the kapok fibers, they can be warm while still being fluffy.

This comforter has kapok fill and a 300-thread count satin organic cotton cover. Made in Colorado, its combination of ethical production and sustainable materials make it our top pick.

Final Verdict The Infinite Moon kapok comforter is made with a low-impact fill material that’s minimally processed, renewable, and hypoallergenic, it’s made in the USA by people who need good-paying regular work, so it’s the best choice on this list, but the very fluffy Buffy comforter is a great all-around vegan option at a very reasonable price.

What to Look for in a Vegan Comforter

Materials

First, you’ll want to make a decision about the fill material you choose. Kapok is the least common but it has some real advantages. It’s water-resistant so it won’t get damp easily, and that also means that it’s naturally more resistant to mold and bacteria, which like moisture. It can be quite warm, but in any comforter that also depends on the thickness of the fill.

Like kapok, cotton batting is minimally processed so both these materials have a lower energy footprint than the processed fills like polyester and lyocell. Cotton batting can be warm, though it’s generally used for lighter-weight blankets because thick cotton batting can get heavy—it also easily retains moisture and can get musty. If you go for cotton, look for organic cotton which means it was cultivated without synthetic pesticides or herbicides.

Lyocell is a highly processed fabric or fill material made from wood fibers, sometimes left over from harvesting trees like bamboo or eucalyptus for other purposes, or they may be grown specifically to make fabric. Look for those that are FSC-certified to ensure the base material is coming from responsibly managed forests. Lastly, polyester fillings can be quite light and warm, although it may be less breathable than cotton or kapok, but also less expensive. Fill can be made from recycled plastic bottles, and it’s a great use for those—just be sure the brand ensures they are BPA free.

After choosing your fill, most vegan comforter covers are either organic cotton or lyocell. Other considerations include if you want corner ties (very useful if you are going to use a duvet cover over your comforter), and how heavy you want it. Several brands offer a standard weight or a heavier weight option.

Warmth

Something to really consider before you purchase a new comforter, is how warm you really want it to be. If your bedroom is the same temperature year-round, either due to centralized heat and air-conditioning, or natural conditions, you might not need to have more than one light-to-midweight comforter. You can always add a blanket for times you might feel chillier, and probably don’t need two different comforters for different seasons.

If however, you keep your bedroom cool at night, or keep the window open while you sleep and you live in a location with colder winters, you might want a heavier-weight comforter during that time, and a lighter one in the summer—or opt for a blanket during those times as a replacement for the comforter.

Frequently Asked Questions Is buying a vegan comforter better for the environment? This is a complicated question. Ultimately, the best product for the environment as a whole is the one you will buy once, care for well over time, and use for the longest period of time. A comforter can last for decades if covered with a duvet cover that’s washed more frequently than the comforter itself. The impact of most home goods and clothing is found in both how they are made but also how they’re cared for. Frequent washing and drying or dry cleaning uses significant resources and water. As far as whether the industrial process that goes into converting used water bottles, bamboo or eucalyptus to material that can be used as a comforter filling is less impactful than growing cotton or raising sheep or ducks, that depends on many factors. These include where and how the bamboo or cotton is grown, where the sheep or duck waste goes and how they are fed, and how much energy it takes to process fibers into fabric or batting. The least-processed, and lowest-impact vegan material on this list is kapok, though it’s not as commonly found as recycled polyesters or lyocell is. So a kapok comforter likely uses less resources and water than one made from bamboo or down, but one thing you do know about a vegan comforter is that no animals were harmed or killed to make it. Environmental impact is a different and more complex question.

Are vegan alternatives as warm as down? In general, no, although many down comforters are made to be lighter-weight, in which case you might as well use a vegan alternative since you aren’t using the down for a hight amount of warmth anyway. There are heavier-weight vegan options as well (see above) which will be quite warm. It’s worth asking yourself if, just because it’s cold outside, if your bedroom is actually colder in the winter, justifying a heavy down comforter in the first place. Layering is also something to consider if you are avoiding down; a sheet, organic cotton blanket, and lyocell- kapok- or recycled polyester-filled comforter will be quite warm even in a cooler bedroom.

How do you clean a vegan comforter? How you clean a comforter depends on the material used in the cover and filling. Most can be washed in cold water in the washing machine, and dried outside (except kapok and viscose from bamboo, which need to be fluffed in a dryer), or tumbled dried on low. Be sure to read the manufacturer's recommendations for the comforter you choose. If you keep a cover over your comforter, you can wash that more frequently and cut down on how often you need to wash the comforter itself—if you don’t sweat at night, you might not need to clean your comforter more than once a year. Hanging a comforter outside in the sunshine every few months can also help keep it fresh-smelling and fluffy.

Why Trust Treehugger?

Starre Vartan has been researching and reviewing environmentally sustainable products for 15 years and wrote a book on eco-friendly, healthy living. To make this list, she consider materials, trustworthy certifications, manufacturing processes, and any additional ways companies give back to their communities.

Starre uses a Buffy Cloud Comforter in the winter, and in the spring and summer, a silk-filled comforter (she’s vegetarian, not vegan) that she bought directly from a silk farm and factory during her travels in China. She is also planning on buying the hemp Landon Duvet.