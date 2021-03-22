The 7 Best Vegan Collagen Boosters of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

So what’s a vegan to do? Two words: Collagen boosters. According to registered dietitian and VeryWell Senior Editor Eliza Savage , you can support your natural collagen production by eating a variety of amino acids (or proteins) and food with vitamin C , zinc , and hyaluronic acid. While it’s best to consume these ingredients through whole foods , you can turn to collagen boosting supplements if your diet is missing out in a certain area.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, serving as building blocks in bones, skin, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Unfortunately, as we age, collagen decreases in our bodies overtime, resulting in less elastic skin and weaker bones and joints. Collagen peptides are small pieces of collagen that are meant to be ingested as a way to increase the collagen in your body. What you may not realize, however, is that these supplements are often made from fish scales or the skin and bones of animals and are not vegetarian or vegan.

In the past few months, collagen supplements have skyrocketed in popularity. From improving your skin to increasing hair growth to easing joint pain, these supplements promise to deliver wellness from the inside out. But what exactly is collagen and what are these powders and capsules made of?

Consider it more of a treat than a supplement with sweet ingredients like almonds, chocolate chips, oats, maple syrup, and flaxseed. Best of all—you don’t even have to bake the brownies. No eggs mean you can eat the dough right from the fridge!

Calling all cookie dough lovers! This is the collagen booster for you. Sparked by pandemic baking, Deux is a new line of vitamin- packed vegan cookie dough. The Brownie Batter supports collagen production through plant-derived amino acids (L-Glycine, L-Hydroxyproline, L-Proline, L-Lysine HCl) along with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

Like the name suggests, the supplement boosts collagen with aloe vera as well as pea protein, silica from bamboo, vitamin C from acerola cherry, and vitamin E from sunflowers. Rest easy knowing the ingredients are USDA certified organic.

When it comes to powder supplements, there are two types of people — those who swear by unflavored versions and those who want some flavor. If you rather have a touch of sweetness, check out Ora’s Aloe Gorgeous. Choose from vanilla, chocolate, and peanut butter and experiment with adding the powder to coffee, smoothies, or the brand’s creative recipes, like cookie dough bites .

With other ingredients like organic coconut water, kale, and spinach, what’s not to like? The product is soy, gluten, and dairy free and comes in an unflavored and pina colada version. Tropical smoothie anyone?

When it comes to collagen production, this powder supports it by offering vitamin C from organic amla and sea buckthorn as well as bamboo silica and hyaluronic acid. The supplement also has biotin from holy basil extract and sunflower seed oil, which has been found to reduce hair loss.

Recommended by registered dietitian Eliza Savage, this supplement is truly a warrior by combining a spectrum of skin loving ingredients with probiotics. Like other supplements, probiotics aren’t regulated by the FDA but some studies suggest they can help your body maintain a healthy community of microorganisms in your gut and improve your body’s immune response.

The mix also has pea protein from Belgium, vitamin C-rich lucuma from Peru, and aloe and tremella from China. Tremella is a mushroom studied to protect the skin from aging. Vanilla from Madagascar adds a sweet taste to the powder, which you can mix into smoothies, lattes, or oatmeal.

Because supplements aren’t regulated by the FDA, you want to be extra careful with the brand and ingredients. What we love about Your Super is that it tells you exactly where each organic ingredient comes from in the supplement. The Plant Collagen mix has tocos, or stabilized rice-bran solubles from Thailand. Belonging in the vitamin E family, tocos are said to improve the skin and hair growth .

A number of users say these gummies taste delicious and deliver noticeable improvements to their skin. HUM Nutrition products are made from non-GMO ingredients, are gluten free, and contain no artificial colors, or sweeteners. Not only will you feel like a kid, but your skin will look youthful as well.

Who doesn’t want to feel like a kid again? Transport yourself back to the good days with these fruity vegan gummies. They boost skin hydration with hyaluronic acid and stimulate collagen production with vitamin C and amla fruit . You’ll also get a dose of vitamin E, which has been found in studies to heal eczema and skin wounds.

The Vegan Collagen Boost Powder combines vitamin C with bamboo stem extract that is high in vitamin A, B, and E. Bamboo extract contains amino acids that encourage collagen production. This unflavored powder is almost tasteless, but if you prefer to take a capsule, you can get the blend in a two-a-day table (view on RaeWellness.co ). It has all the same collagen boosters like bamboo and vitamin C at an equally budget-friendly price.

Sometimes it feels like supplements cost an arm and a leg. Women-led company Rae believes well-being is for everyone and makes affordable supplements that are not genetically modified and free of artificial preservatives, fillers, or colorants. The brand donates 5 percent of all revenue to Girls Inc. , non-profit organization that inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy.

They are free of GMOs, gluten, wheat, yeast, nuts, soy, sugar, salt, animal derivatives, artificial colors, or preservatives. In other words, this product has everything you want and nothing that you don’t.

Besides packing powerful ingredients, the capsules come in a 100 percent post-consumer recycled PET bottles and glass. The brand also delivers their supplements using 100 percent recycled boxes, fillers, and tape, and prints labels with soy-based ink.

Plant powered, the supplement blends amla , bamboo silica, and aloe vera , all of which have been found to increase collagen production. Grape seed extract is another antioxidant found to protect the skin from UV rays that break down collagen.

When it comes to collagen boosting ingredients, Future Kind + capsules check off all boxes. The capsules have dietitian-approved vitamin C and zinc, as well as vitamin E which has been found in studies to heal skin problems and biotin , known for reducing hair loss.

Final Verdict For a one and done supplement, check out the Future Kind + Vegan Collagen Booster Supplement (view at Future Kind+) for a powerful blend in sustainable packaging. If you want to make your supplements a culinary experience, try out Deux’s Brownie Batter (view at Deux) or Ora Aloe Gorgeous Vegan Collagen Boosting Powder (view at Amazon).

What to Look for in Vegan Collagen Boosters

The Food and Drug Administration treats dietary supplements like food rather than drugs, meaning supplements don't go through the same strict requirements for safety and efficacy as drugs do. As a result, there have been cases where supplements contained extra ingredients than what was on the label or ingredients contaminated by germs, pesticides, or toxic heavy metals.

That's why it's important to research the supplement brand to ensure it is a trusted manufacturer. We recommend looking for organic supplements that are transparent about how they source their ingredients.

Also remember that it’s possible to take too much of a certain vitamin. Registered dietitian Eliza Savage recommends double checking you're not exceeding the upper limits of nutrients overlapping in a booster—especially if you take other vitamins already—and consulting a healthcare professional about adding any supplements to your regime.

FAQs

Is there such a thing as vegan collagen?

The short answer is not yet. Scientists are developing ways to use genetically engineered organisms like yeast to make vegan collagen, but these products are not currently on the market.

Do collagen supplements work?

The jury is still out whether ingesting collagen peptides derived from animals actually benefit the human body. A systematic review of eleven studies showed variable results and suggested more research was needed. When collagen supplements are ingested, the body breaks down the protein and converts it into its own amino acids. There is little proof collagen survives digestion or if the body uses it in the way the supplements promise.

However, consuming ingredients that are known to help collagen production, like vitamin C, zinc, and amino acids themselves can support your body's own collagen production.

Are vegans missing out on collagen from their diets?

“This may be a controversial question, as you can consume exogenous collagen from animal products like bone broth, meat, eggs, etc,” says Savage. “However, I don't think vegans are missing out on collagen in their diets. They may actually be more likely to support their natural collagen production with a plant-based diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, nuts and seeds.”

What whole vegan foods support collagen production?

“For vegans, you're looking for protein-rich foods (especially the amino acids glycine, lysine, and proline) such as organic tempeh/tofu, beans/legumes, nuts, and seeds,” says Savage.

She explains that vitamin C is found in a wide range of fruits and vegetables, such as oranges, strawberries, and leafy greens. Zinc is common in lentils, hemp seeds, and pumpkin seeds. Root vegetables, soy-based foods, leafy greens, and citrus are all rich in hyaluronic acid.

How do I take collagen boosters, especially if I’m not used to the taste?

The best way is to experiment with different flavors and find a method that you will actually enjoy. When I first tried collagen powders, I bought a strawberry lemonade flavor that I mixed with cold water. Huge mistake! Not only did the powder clump up, but it tasted disgusting. I never touched that product again.

Personally, I’ve found the best results using unflavored powders and mixing them into hot substances to help them dissolve. My go-to is adding a dash into my oatmeal in the morning and dressing up the bowl with tons of fruit, nut butters, and cinnamon to enhance the flavor.

Savage suggests trying these powders in smoothies or your favorite soup. You can also use them while baking or add them to your morning coffee. If you really can’t stomach it, you can always go for capsules, gummies, or cookie dough instead.

