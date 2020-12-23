The 7 Best Upholstery Cleaners of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The upholstery in your home, car and office will inevitably need regular cleaning due to normal use, spills, or pet and kid stains. Sadly, too many people will throw out and replace a soiled couch or chair instead of dealing with the dirt. A good cleaning can extend the lifetime of fabrics, and we're here to help you do it in a way that’s free from harmful chemicals.

For most stains, your first stop should be a natural tried-and-true homemade remedies that include ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar, baking soda, and dish soap. In general, stains and odors are removed most easily when cleaned right away, before they’ve had a chance to dry. If the spill is still wet, use a clean, dry cloth to blot or dab the fabric (don’t wipe as that could spread the offending liquid). Your goal is to absorb and remove as much of the spill and any organic matter as possible before applying a stain and odor remover.

But even the toughest dried and set-in stains and odors can be eliminated with the right tools. Because upholstery can be made of a variety of fabrics, it's always best to check the manufacturer’s tags for temperature limits and test any cleaner or machine in an inconspicuous area first.

When simple, at-home ingredients don’t seem to do the trick, consider a professional cleaning solution or upholstery cleaning machine. Below are a few of the top rated and environmentally-conscious options available on the market today.