The 6 Best Turkish Towels of 2021

"This towel is so chic, you'll want to use it as a shawl when traveling."

"If you want all the pros of a Turkish towel in a classic white bath sheet, this towel is the best of both."

"Inspired by centuries of Turkish craftsmanship, these towels are an art form in themselves."

Nothing says bath time luxury quite like a traditional Turkish hammam towel. If you’ve never before come across one before, let us introduce you to this versatile and cozy bathroom favorite. Dating back to the 18th century, the hammam towel, also known as a peshtemal or fouta as, has its roots in Turkish hammams or public baths. They're often striped, and adorned with fringe or tassels.

Admired for its absorbent qualities and ability to stay light when wet, this towel is crafted from flat-woven, long-staple cotton into pretty pastel designs and is thinner than conventional towels. As a result, it’s a fast-drying addition to your bathroom and that helps keep centuries-old craftsmanship alive.

We researched the market to find the best Turkish towels available.