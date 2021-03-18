Home & Garden Home The 6 Best Turkish Towels of 2021 Turn bathtime into your favorite part of the day with these towels By Steph Dyson Steph Dyson is a bilingual freelance travel writer, guidebook author, and blogger originally from the UK. She covers sustainability and adventure travel for Treehugger. our editorial process Steph Dyson Updated March 18, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Serena & Lily Fouta Bath Towel at Serena And Lily "Inspired by centuries of Turkish craftsmanship, these towels are an art form in themselves." Best Budget: West Elm Organic Turkish Towels at West Elm "West Elm's organic towels are refreshingly affordable, and available in two colors." Best Splurge: Coyuchi Mediterranean Towels at Wayfair "Luxury meets delicate detail in these towels that feature hand-knotted fringing." Best Beach Towel: Quiquattro Kai Ula 2pc. Pestemal Set at Quiquattro.com "With a colorful diamond design, these beautiful towels could easily become a beach essential." Best Bath : hamam Tassel Bath Towel at Abchome.com "If you want all the pros of a Turkish towel in a classic white bath sheet, this towel is the best of both." Best for Travel: Arc Lore Samimi Organic Bath Towel at Arclore.com "This towel is so chic, you'll want to use it as a shawl when traveling." Nothing says bath time luxury quite like a traditional Turkish hammam towel. If you’ve never before come across one before, let us introduce you to this versatile and cozy bathroom favorite. Dating back to the 18th century, the hammam towel, also known as a peshtemal or fouta as, has its roots in Turkish hammams or public baths. They're often striped, and adorned with fringe or tassels. Admired for its absorbent qualities and ability to stay light when wet, this towel is crafted from flat-woven, long-staple cotton into pretty pastel designs and is thinner than conventional towels. As a result, it’s a fast-drying addition to your bathroom and that helps keep centuries-old craftsmanship alive. We researched the market to find the best Turkish towels available. Woman-Founded Brand Best Overall: Serena & Lily Fouta Bath Towel Buy on Serena And Lily Emulating the stylish patterns of the foutas that inspired them, these luxurious bath towels are an art form in themselves. They’re decorated with understated yarn-dyed stripes in herringbone weave on the front and woven together with absorbent terrycloth on the back, to combine elegance and practicality. They’ve been OEKO-TEX certified, meaning the towels are free of any harmful substances. Serena & Lily offers washcloths, hand towels, and bath towels (and convenient sets that combine the three) at an affordable price. There are currently three colors to choose from. A double-weave makes these towels superbly plush and the perfect thing to wrap yourself up with after a long, hot bath. Best Budget: West Elm Organic Turkish Tassel Towels Buy on West Elm Turkish towels are marketed as a luxury item, and that often comes with a high price tag. However, West Elm's organic towels are refreshingly affordable. They're available in two colors of stripe (black or gray) and two sizes (bath and hand), and have tasseled fringe. The hand towels could also be used a dish towels in the kitchen. We like that they're certified by both GOTS and OEKO-TEX. Best Splurge: Coyuchi Mediterranean Towels 4.2 Buy on Wayfair Buy on Anthropologie Buy on Bloomingdales Fine patterning is the defining feature of these luxurious-yet-lightweight mediterranean towels. The cotton from the Aegean region of Turkey is considered some of the finest in the world thanks to its long fiber length. This cotton contributes to the towel's soft, highly absorbent and fast drying qualities, and lends itself to decorative designs. These Turkish towels are crafted from yarn-dyed organic cotton and fringed with a delicate hand-knotted border, and will quickly become a statement feature in your bathroom. What’s more, these stunning towels come from a company committed to sustainable manufacturing methods through and through. Much of Coyuchi's cotton is Fair Trade Certified to protect the growers who produce it, while it also contributes to carbon-neutral farming through a 1% For the Planet membership. We think that's plenty of reasons to splurge. Best Beach Towel: Quiquattro Kai Ula 2pc. Pestemal Set Buy on Quiquattro.com With their colorful, diamond-woven designs in red and grey, these lightweight towels could easily become a beach essential. Hand woven by female artisans in Turkey, these are the real deal. Both lightweight and punching above their weight in terms of absorbency, they’re guaranteed to serve you well whether you enjoy lounging on the beach out splashing in the sea. Larger than standard bath towels, they work well as blankets for cooler nights at the beach, too. Even better, they get softer with every wash, making them an addition to your beach kit that you won’t want to forget. Quiquattro supports education charities helping young women attend schools in the country. Best Bath : hamam White Meyzer Tassel Bath Towel Buy on Abchome.com If you want all the pros of a Turkish towel in a classic white bath sheet, this towel is the best of both. It's big, measuring 39 x 59 inches, so you can fully towel-off. It's made from 100 percent organic cotton and treated with Microban technology to give the towel additional antimicrobial properties. The weave has a subtle striping at two ends of the towel, and is trimmed with handmade tassels. However, this option is among the more expensive Turkish towels out there. Best for Travel: Arc Lore Samimi Organic Bath Towel Buy on Arclore.com One of the defining features of a good Turkish towel is its versatility. As such, you can rely on it never looking out of place, regardless of the situation. That’s the case for this stunning handwoven towel, with elegant diamond detailing and a thick border of knotted raw cotton. Lightweight yet absorbent, it serves perfectly as a handy portable towel, but can also double up as a blanket, scarf, or shawl if needed. Made from 100 percent organic cotton, and available in many colors (our favorite is fawn), these towels are an elegant and multi-use take on the classic Turkish hammam. Why Trust Treehugger? We researched dozens of Turkish towels to find the most sustainable and ethical options on the market. Treehugger hopes to make sustainable living easier for our reader by providing straightforward advice and recommendations.