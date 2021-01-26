The 6 Best Toothpaste Tabs of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"These tabs use only natural, vegan, and organic products, all sourced from a Sussex farm in the English countryside."

"Thanks to its alkaline pH, it hardens your enamel before using its gentle, naturally abrasive particles to remove discoloration."

"Cola might not be a flavor you generally associate with brushing in the morning, but prepare to be amazed."

"If you must try a product with activated charcoal, this one is an eco-friendly option."

"If you want to a toothpaste that contains fluoride but doesn’t come in a plastic tube, these tabs tick both boxes."

"Say goodbye to plastic pollution and continue saying hello to fresh, minty breath with these easy-to-use toothpaste tabs."

As eco-conscious consumers, most of us have begun to question our day-to-day reliance on single-use plastic. At home, the bathroom is a hotbed of hard-to-recycle, planet-contaminating containers. Globally, it’s estimated that 1.5 billion tubes of toothpaste are thrown away each year. Most find their way into landfill or the ocean, because their multi-material packaging isn’t widely accepted at recycling centers. Luckily, there is an alternative.

Toothpaste tabs are a way of reimagining your environmental impact and one of the biggest trends in oral health care. “As a dentist who’s environmentally-conscious, I made the switch to toothpaste tabs a few years ago,” says Dr. Afreen Rahman, General Dentist Practitioner at AP Dental Practice in London. While they’re still packed with all the right ingredients to keep your teeth pearly white and cavity-free, instead of arriving in a shell of plastic, they come with minimal to no packaging. Many brands are dedicated to using fully recyclable or compostable containers.

“They can offer a convenient and guilt-free way to keep your teeth clean, especially whilst traveling,” adds Rahman. Water-free, they’re TSA-friendly and conveniently lightweight.

Using toothpaste tabs is certainly a new experience: think chewing on a mint that makes you begin to foam at the mouth. But once you’ve got the hang of it, you’ll soon be wondering why you didn’t make the switch years ago. We've researched and tried many brands of tabs to help you pick the right one for you. All our recommendations are vegan.

Here best toothpaste tablets on the market to keep your teeth, and your conscience, clean.