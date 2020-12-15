The 7 Best Water-Saving Toilets of 2020

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Whether you’re doing a total bathroom reno or replacing a leaky loo, new toilets have a ton of upgraded water-saving features. And that’s a good thing because your old toilet is a big, fat water hog. Here’s why: Toilets that were installed prior to 1992’s Energy Policy Act use 3.5 or more gallons per flush (GPF). After that, toilets were required to use no more than 1.6 GPF. The latest flushing technology now allows toilets to use 1.28GPF or less, and EPA certifies those as WaterSense if they also meet performance criteria. In certain parts of the country, some toilets qualify for a rebate, too, from local utilities or municipalities when you replace your old lavatory.

Beyond the flush, today's toilets come outfitted with features such as heated seats, night lights for overnight trips, and more comfortable seat heights. From composting to low-flow to dual-flush, here are our picks for the best toilets.