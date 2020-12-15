Design Green Design The 7 Best Water-Saving Toilets of 2020 Take your toilet to the next level with these efficient models By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since May 2019. our editorial process Arricca SanSone Updated December 15, 2020 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Design Tiny Homes Architecture Interior Design Green Design Urban Design Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: TOTO Ultramax II One-Piece Toilet Set at Amazon "With an elongated bowl, sleek tank, and soft-close seat, this toilet looks as good as it performs." Best Budget: Kohler Highline Arc Comfort Height The Complete Solution Toilet at Home Depot "A compact round-front footprint makes this toilet a great solution for small spaces." Best Low Flow: TOTO Drake II 1G Two-Piece Toilet at Amazon "If you want to save water, this ultra-high-efficiency toilet uses only one gallon per flush." Best with Integrated Bidet: BioBidet Prodigy Smart Toilet at Amazon "With a ton of comfort features, this toilet offers more than just a bathroom break." Best Dual Flush: American Standard H2Option Dual Flush Right Height Elongated Toilet at Amazon "Dual flush allows you to select the appropriate amount of flushing action as needed." Best Composting: Nature's Head Composting Toilet at Amazon "Designed by two long-time sailors, this toilet lets you go when you are off the grid." Best Luxury: Kohler Veil Comfort Height Compact Elongated Toilet at Amazon "This sleek, one-piece tankless toilet with integrated bidet offers dual flushes." Whether you’re doing a total bathroom reno or replacing a leaky loo, new toilets have a ton of upgraded water-saving features. And that’s a good thing because your old toilet is a big, fat water hog. Here’s why: Toilets that were installed prior to 1992’s Energy Policy Act use 3.5 or more gallons per flush (GPF). After that, toilets were required to use no more than 1.6 GPF. The latest flushing technology now allows toilets to use 1.28GPF or less, and EPA certifies those as WaterSense if they also meet performance criteria. In certain parts of the country, some toilets qualify for a rebate, too, from local utilities or municipalities when you replace your old lavatory. Beyond the flush, today's toilets come outfitted with features such as heated seats, night lights for overnight trips, and more comfortable seat heights. From composting to low-flow to dual-flush, here are our picks for the best toilets. Best Overall: TOTO Ultramax II One-Piece Toilet Set Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lowe's With an elongated bowl, sleek tank styling, and soft-close seat, this toilet looks as good as it performs. Its one-piece design means leaks can’t develop around bolts or gaskets, and it’s also set at a convenient universal height. Upgraded ceramic coating prevents debris from sticking, so you can use fewer cleaning products, and it meets EPA WaterSense standards. It comes in several colors including white, bone, and beige. Reviewers comment on its powerful and efficient flushing system, which uses two nozzles and a centrifugal washing action, and say it rarely needs a re-flush. The company’s focus has been on universal design, making products accessible for people at all ability levels, since its inception more than 100 years ago. Best Budget: Kohler Highline Arc Comfort Height The Complete Solution Toilet Buy on Home Depot Kohler is known for its quality plumbing fixtures, and this toilet is no different. With a chair-height seat, which the company calls Comfort Height, and a compact round-front footprint, this toilet is a great solution for small spaces such as powder rooms. Its flushing technology uses gravity to create a siphon that leaves the bowl cleaner. It has earned the EPA WaterSense label, has a slow-close lid, and also comes in an elongated bowl form. Many reviewers comment on how quietly it flushes. Best Low Flow: TOTO Drake II 1G Two-Piece Toilet Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot Buy on Lowe's If you’re determined to save water, this ultra-high-efficiency toilet uses only one gallon per flush! It sits at universal or chair height and has dual nozzles to create a centrifugal force to wash the bowl clean. It also comes in a round-front model. For either, you’ll need to purchase the seat separately. Reviewers say the special ceramic glaze keeps the bowl cleaner and that the flushing action is efficient and doesn't require multiple flushes.

Best with Integrated Bidet: BioBidet Prodigy Smart Toilet Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot For an integrated system with a ton of comfort features, this toilet offers more than just a bathroom break. With its sleek tankless design, the unit boasts a dual flush system, using .9 GPF for small flushes and 1.2 GPF for a full flush. It has a heated seat, nightlight, several different warm wash functions, and heated air dry. The seat, water, and dryer temperatures are all adjustable as well. The similar 770 model also includes an auto open-close feature, and there's a remote to run certain functions, too. The company's products are designed to be DIY, so that's a plus if you don't want to hire a plumber. Reviewers say the dryer is noisy, but that it's a well-appointed toilet and bidet for the price. Best Dual Flush: American Standard H2Option Dual Flush Right Height Elongated Toilet Buy on Amazon Dual flush allows you to select the appropriate amount of flushing action as needed. A top-mounted button lets you choose a partial .92 GPF flush or a full 1.28 GPF flush. The ceramic surface inhibits stains and the growth of bacteria. It comes in both standard and chair height, which the company calls Right Height, as well as a rounded front option. You'll need to purchase the seat separately. Reviewers comment on how much they like the dual flush feature for its water savings and that the bowl doesn't stain easily. Best Composting: Nature's Head Composting Toilet with Spider Handle Buy on Amazon If you're off-grid on a boat or cabin, composting toilets use little or no water and don't require a sewer hookup. This self-contained unit has stainless steel hardware, a 12-volt powered built-in fan, and it's made in the USA. The agitator to mix materials is available as a space-saving spider handle or a standard crank handle. Reviewers say there's no smell, but that liquids need to be emptied every few days, solids every 60 to 80 uses. The toilet is designed by two long-time sailors in 2007, and the company supports charitable organizations such as Warrior Homesteads, which gives homeless veterans sustainable housing on farmable land.

Best Luxury: Kohler Veil Comfort Height Compact Elongated Toilet Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair If you're looking to splurge on the ultimate in comfort, this sleek, one-piece tankless toilet with integrated bidet offers dual flushes using either .8 GPF or 1.28 GPF. It sits at a comfortable 17-inch height and features a heated seat with adjustable temperature settings, LED nightlight, motion-activated hands-free open and close, automatic deodorization, and automatic flush. The cleaning function includes front and rear washes and warm-air drying with adjustable temperature, and the touchscreen remote allows you to personalize settings. A UV light sanitizes the cleaning wand. It also has an emergency backup flush in case of a power outage, and it has earned the WaterSense label. Reviewers can’t say enough positive things about the comfort and convenience features. What to Consider When Buying a Toilet Size: Before purchasing a new toilet, don’t forget to double-check the dimensions and where the flush handle is located to ensure it fits well in your space. Today's toilets also have the option of more comfortable seat heights. You can choose between toilets at 15 inches tall, which is what we’re all used to, and toilets that are “universal” or chair height, sitting at 17 inches tall. These units make it easier for most adults to stand up, especially if you’re tall or have back issues, for example. Features: In recent years, toilets have become, well, just plain luxurious with features such as heated seats, night lights for overnight trips, and seat heights, as discussed above. Meanwhile, alternative toilet types, such as composting or incinerating toilets, have improved their performance as well with new technologies as well if you don’t have sewer or septic access. Bidet or bi-don't: If you’re searching for the ultimate in comfort, you may want to consider an integrated toilet and bidet. While bidets have been part of other cultures forever, Americans also have begun embracing them—thanks, in part, to the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020. While an add-on bidet seat can upgrade your existing toilet, integrated toilets and bidets include features such as hot and cold cleansing sprays and warm air dryers, eliminating the need for paper waste. Plus, bidets also make cleansing easier for people with limited mobility. When shopping, remember that most bidet seats or toilet/bidets require electricity and hot water hookups, so that will add to the installation's overall expense and complexity.