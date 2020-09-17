The 7 Best Tea Subscription Boxes of 2020

Best Overall: Arbor Tea Arbor Tea Arbor Tea is a family-owned tea company from Ann Arbor, MI, founded by Audrey and Jeremy Lopatin in 2004. They have grown from a tiny website - funded by painting their web designer’s kitchen - to a full-service tea delivery system with a comprehensive knowledge of the history and makings of tea and the organic process. Their website is a masterclass in tea and sustainability. They genuinely love tea and the environment. And they care about getting the best tea to your doorstep. Arbor Tea earns the Best Overall distinction for best tea delivery because they excel in every category we can imagine for an online tea experience, including selection, information, and price. They feature seemingly endless options with at least four to five in seven categories of tea. Tea from over 11 countries is available with Fair Trade options in every category. They’re exclusively organic, USDA certified organic, fair trade certified, with backyard compostable packaging, and they offset carbon emissions with a carbon fund. Whatever tea you love: Black, Green, Pu-erh, Rooibos, Oolong, White, Herbal, Decaf, and Iced; from whichever region you prefer: Africa, India, China, Korea, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, South America, USA, Vietnam, you’ll find what you’re looking for delivered to your house. Head to arbortea.com and steep into their website. If you want to buy only tea, it’s the first tab on their menu, click Organic Tea, and the menu drops down for all of their options. With their Tea of the Month Club, six months for about $100 or 1 year for roughly $200, you’ll receive one package of their featured tea at the beginning of every month, and it’s free shipping. Spend some more time on their website, and you’ll see they offer a full range of tea products and history lessons. Come for the tea, stay for the education.

Best Japanese Tea: Tea Crane Tea Crane Have you ever wanted a personal tea sommelier? Certified tea-master Tyas Sōsen of Tea Crane is your guy. Originally a martial arts enthusiast, he relocated to Japan and fell in love with the Japanese rite-of-tea and dedicated his life to it. His particular ethos eschews larger industrial conglomerates for small organic local farmers, each featured with blurbs on his website. Tea Crane is as close to farm-to-table for tea as it gets, and he seeks to bridge the gap between global consumers and local makers. He cultivates teas with limited to no fertilizer, grows the tea bushes themselves from seed, and in environments where they naturally thrive, gaining traits and flavor profiles found only in the soil of the region. Slow, low impact, and traditional, the way tea was cultivated and consumed in the past. His details on what he selects, and why, is unparalleled. Through his Tea Crane Tea Club, he sends at least one package of an otherwise unobtainable, authentic, naturally produced tea, a detailed letter on the experience of the tea, and exclusive online access to info about the farmer and the region. At $25 a month, this is truly a deep dive into the tea experience, with access to a travelogue clearly written from Japan. There are also individual teas available for as low as $14 for 40 grams. That’s a fair amount of tea, for a specific and magical experience, as the aromas drift you away to the farmlands of Japan.

Best Green Tea Latte: Clevr Clevr Clevr knows functional lattes so well - they call them SuperLattes. They started in a van traveling California and spreading the adaptogenic latte and mushroom coffee gospel. Then they turned around and said, - how can we make these products available in people’s homes? And that’s when they started work on their SuperLatte blends. Their Matcha SuperLatte is chock full of adaptogens - like reishi and ashwagandha and lion’s mane. It’s entirely plant-based, getting that creamy latte mouth feel from their combination of oat milk mixed with coconut cream and monk fruit. Their zippy Matcha is sourced from Japan and is sure to give you that calming sense of energy with long-lasting focus. They only source Organic or Non-GMO ingredients, they prioritize working with smaller ingredient suppliers, and their shipping materials are 100% post-consumer recycled and recyclable. For $28 at 14 servings per container, you’re looking at $2 per flavor/health-packed cup. That’s barista level quality in 10 seconds flat - plus they have Chai SuperLatte and Golden SuperLatte as well. Head to clevrblends.com and get SuperSipping.

Best Curation: Sips By Sips By Sips By is in a unique position, where they spend time searching for tea from different companies and make it available on one website. They begin the process with a tea quiz, which is quite fun, and a tea expert matches your taste to the brands they offer. Do you like tea smoky? They’ve got a tea blend and the best brand for that. Do you like your tea sweet? They’re on the case. A tea expert sends you four types to try, from more than 100 global brands, according to your tastes. Every month four different offerings are delivered to the door. No other company provides cross-brand choosing. Many of the brands source organic tea and use biodegradable materials for packaging. And some are family companies that grow, blend, and package their own tea - how better to ensure laborers are treated fairly and paid well? Each package is $15 a month, delivered to your door. Plus, they have Women-owned and Black-owned companies, so you can make sure your tea provider is coming from a diverse group of makers. Head to Sips By and start the quiz.

Best Tea Based Drink: Sparkling Botanicals Sparkling Botanicals Bubbles for Tea! We all love bubbles, and now we have tea plus bubbles with Sparkling Botanicals tea-based drink. They partner with Rishi, a tea company whose commitment to sustainable tea could be a selection on its own on this list with over two decades of providing fantastic online tea direct from farmers. Together, they have created a new crossover tea product. Sparkling Botanicals is tea for people on the go who don’t have time to brew tea. They grow organic certified teas and herbs, without the use of agrochemicals like pesticides and fertilizers. They are a Direct Trade importer of organic teas and botanicals based on long-standing, personal relationships with growers of sustainable gardens in remote locations around the world. This combination of tea and vision creates a new product for $48 a 12 pack. Certainly pricey, but indeed good. And the flavors like Dandelion Ginger, Grapefruit Quince, Patagonia Maqui, and Schisandra Berry (also known as the Sandra Bullock) are combinations not to be found elsewhere or pronounced correctly. Get to sparkling-botanicals.com.

Best Blends: Art of Tea Art of Tea Steve Schwartz started his journey to tea through a study of preventative medicine at the Ayurvedic Institute in New Mexico. He rose to prominence through his ability to select and blend teas and now gives workshops all over the world on his blending techniques. His taste has brought unique flavor combinations to tea drinkers across the globe and has made Art of Tea, the leading online provider of blends all over the world. His years of traveling to Asia, India, Africa, and the Middle East, has brought him into contact with farmers and distributors who treat their teas and employees with the highest respect for the craft of creating tea, and it’s easy to find organic options on the site. Since Steve is so flavor-forward, you can choose tea categories on his website based on flavor - like grassy, sweet, citrusy, or fruity - rather than tea type. Alternatively, he also categorizes by origin, so you know where your tea orignates. For as low as $14 for 4 oz of tea, his discerning taste and blends bring value—head to artoftea.com. Sift through the many offerings, as well as a wealth of education on tea and Ayurvedic medicine. See Steve Schwartz's genuine dedication to his Art of Tea.

Best Tea Party: TeaTurtle TeaTurtle Tea can be a very zen experience, contemplative, thoughtful, and pondering. But other times, you just want a Tea Party. And the folks at TeaTurtle are the people you want at the Mad Hatter’s table. They started TeaTurtle over their shared love for football clubs in their hometown of Yorkshire Dales. Each owner comes from a different walk of life - food, higher education, sales - and has joined to give us a tea subscription of which the dormouse would be proud. They’ve done their job at finding Fair Trade suppliers, their packaging is entirely recyclable and compostable, and have sourced plant-based bags for delivery. And it’s a sizable amount of tea for $12.50 for a monthly subscription. But what they don’t do is tell you where they specifically source their teas from or get into the specifics of their types of tea beyond Breakfast, Green, and Wild. They stop at that description. So who knows what we’re getting - and that makes it all the zanier. Or, as the March Hare says, “You might just as well say, that “I like what I get” is the same thing as “I get what I like”!