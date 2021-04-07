The 7 Best Tea Kettles of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Whether you need to heat water for a small batch of noodles, a healthy herbal tea, iced tea, soup, or cider, tea kettles are a great option that will save you time and money.

Electric kettles are energy-efficient, as the water is in direct contact with the heating element, which means less of a wait for your water to boil, and less electricity used. If you're using clean, renewable energy, they allow to you boil water with virtually zero emissions. Oftentimes with stovetop heating, you’re waiting longer (and using more energy) for heat to transfer from the element to the pot, and then losing heat (more energy) if your pot is not lidded.

