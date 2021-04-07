Home & Garden Home The 7 Best Tea Kettles of 2021 Save time and money with a tea kettle By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated April 07, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Sustainable Eating Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Cuisinart PerfectTemp Programmable Kettle at Walmart "This durable electric kettle has six preset heat settings and a "Keep Warm" option. " Best Stovetop: OXO Brew Classic Tea Kettle at Walmart "A classic stovetop kettle, complete with a whistle to let you know when water is ready." Best Stainless Steel: Secura Stainless Steel Electric Kettle at Amazon "The double-walled construction of this kettle boils liquid faster and keeps it warm for longer." Best Glass: Ovente Portable Electric Glass Kettle 1.5 Liter at Walmart "This kettle uses Borosilicate glass, which is stronger than conventional glass, and comes in a range of colors." Best with Infuser: Chefman Electric Kettle with Infuser at Amazon "Great for tea lovers who like to experiment with different types of brews." Best Cast Iron: Toptier Japanese Cast Iron Teapot with Infuser at Amazon "Numerous colors and designs mean this pot goes beautifully with any kitchen decor." Best Enamel: Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle at Amazon "The porcelain enamel on the exterior of this kettle is non-reactive, non-porous, and resists stains." Whether you need to heat water for a small batch of noodles, a healthy herbal tea, iced tea, soup, or cider, tea kettles are a great option that will save you time and money. Electric kettles are energy-efficient, as the water is in direct contact with the heating element, which means less of a wait for your water to boil, and less electricity used. If you're using clean, renewable energy, they allow to you boil water with virtually zero emissions. Oftentimes with stovetop heating, you’re waiting longer (and using more energy) for heat to transfer from the element to the pot, and then losing heat (more energy) if your pot is not lidded. Convenient, time-saving, and energy efficient, here are the best tea kettles: Best Overall: Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle CPK-17 Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Best Buy With six preset heat settings, you can be sure that everything from your delicate teas to black coffee will have the perfect water temperature to steep or cook. Boil water to make green tea, oolong tea, French press coffee, black tea, hot cocoa, noodles, or oatmeal. The stainless steel combines with 1500 watts of power for quick heating that will bring water to a rolling boil within just a few minutes. A “Keep Warm” button maintains a set temperature for 30 minutes, and a 2-minute memory function allows you to remove the kettle from the base for two minutes and upon returning to the base, the kettle will remember the setting you selected and return to that. This kettle is also cordless, comes with a backlit water window, a removable and washable scale filter, and is BPA free. “I drink many cups of tea per day. Much to my chagrin, I burned out three electric kettles before I bought this one from Cuisinart. I’ve had it for nearly four years and it still works perfectly. There are cheaper electric kettles on the market, but if you want a sustainable choice, choose a durable one.” ~ Treehugger Senior Editor Margaret Badore Best Stovetop: OXO Brew Classic Tea Kettle 4.2 Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond Stainless steel with silicone touch points on the spout cap and handle, this kettle is your classic stovetop tea kettle, complete with a whistle to let you know when your water is ready. The large lid makes it easy to clean, and the handle flips down for easy storage. A non-drip spout helps reduce the risk of hot spills, and the stainless steel material means no rust. Gift this to your favorite tea lover, or keep it for yourself for an afternoon cup of tea. Best Stainless Steel: Secura Stainless Steel Double Wall Electric Kettle Buy on Amazon Great for heat retention and conduction, stainless steel kettles will keep your tea hot for much longer than other types of kettles, have a sleek look. This one from Secura comes in multiple colors that all have 100 percent stainless steel interiors and a 1 liter capacity. The double-walled construction boils liquid faster and keeps it warm for longer. The cool-touch exterior is BPA free, and a cordless design means it’s great for traveling. No plastic or glue is used in the interior of the kettle. It also has an auto shut-off and boil-dry protection. Best Glass: Ovente Portable Electric Glass Kettle 1.5 Liter Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Since glass is transparent, you’re able to see the brewing or boiling process happen with this kettle. This one from Ovente has a halo of blue LED lights that light up when the pot’s in use and can boil 1.5 liters of water in 7 minutes or less. The glass is Borosilicate, which is stronger than conventional glass, and comes in a range of colors. Rest assured that this kettle is BPA free and equipped with boil-dry protection, meaning the kettle turns off when it’s reached boiling and turns off the heating element when there is no water in the kettle. The 8 Best Travel Mugs of 2021 Best with Infuser: Chefman Electric Kettle with Infuser 3.8 Buy on Amazon Buy on Best Buy Five different colored LED lights show you which temperatures work best, depending on what you’re making. The green light is best for green tea, while blue means white tea, yellow means oolong tea, purple means French press, and red is a boil for black tea. You can also keep water at a desired temperature for up to 60 minutes. The infuser can be used with loose leaf teas or for herbal infusions, although some users find the infuser tricky to insert. The 360-degree swivel base allows you to easily fill at the sink or serve without having to worry about a power cord. Safety features include a stay-cool handle and boil-dry protection. Best Cast Iron: Toptier Japanese Cast Iron Teapot with Infuser Buy on Amazon Cast iron is a great heat conductor, and this cast iron teapot from Toptier creates even and gradual heating, which helps infuse the greatest amount of flavor from your tea leaves. Numerous colors and designs mean this pot goes beautifully with any kitchen decor, and the fold-down handle and curved spout mean easy storage and pouring. The included stainless steel infuser is an added bonus for those who prefer to use loose tea leaves. Simply clean the pot with water, and throw the infuser in the dishwasher. When full, this kettle can serve two to three people, or make three to four cups of tea. The 8 Best Cast Iron Pans of 2021 Best Enamel: Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle 5 Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond Quick-heating carbon steel gets you your cup of tea quickly, and a whistle alerts you when the water is boiling. The porcelain enamel on the exterior is non-reactive, non-porous, and resists stains, scratches, and rust, and markings on the interior of the kettle note fill levels. This chip-resistant kettle is compatible with all cooktops and comes in many beautiful color options. Use it to prepare tea, French press coffee, oatmeal, and more. The black handles with stainless steel brackets help keep the handle cooler, but we still recommend using a cloth or potholder to pick it up. For cleaning, hand wash the kettle with warm, soapy water. Final Verdict If you’re looking for a durable electric kettle that has a range of temperature settings and features, we love the Cuisinart PerfecTemp (view at Best Buy). If you’re in the market for a stovetop kettle, consider the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Tea Kettle (view at Bed Bath & Beyond). The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Coffee Makers of 2021