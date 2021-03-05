The 6 Best Sustainable Yoga Mats of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The modern-day postural yoga movement as we know it starting shaping up in the 20th century, but the yoga mat is a fairly recent invention. With the practice of yoga becoming more dynamic, the humble rug, the equipment of choice of traditional yogis, has made way for mats. Yoga mats make it more comfortable to perform all kinds of poses. They offer great grip, cushion your body from injury, are simple to clean, and are easily portable.

The downside is that a majority of the mats are made from PVC or Polyvinyl Chloride, touted to be one of the most environmentally destructive plastics to have entered our water supply, the air we breathe and our food chain.

Fortunately, PVC mats are making way for more consciously sourced, eco-friendly materials. More sustainable mats are made from materials such as cork, natural rubber, jute, recycled PET bottles and even recycled wetsuits. Not only trendy, they’re also environmentally friendly, good for your health, and your conscience too. So, you can slide into a pose blissfully and guilt-free.

