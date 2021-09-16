Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Activewear has wriggled into our wardrobes to occupy serious shelf space. However, for a long time workout wear has been made primarily from synthetic material like polyester, which isn’t biodegradable and is produced using hazardous chemicals. What’s more, with each wash, it sheds microplastic fibers that find their way into our water and soil (more on that below). However, today several brands are committed to making active gear with eco-consciousness at the forefront. For the shortlist, we’ve considered activewear that is comfy, ethically-made, and environmentally-friendly, cutting across price points and covering a wide range of low-impact materials such as organic cotton, Tencel lyocell (made from wood pulp fiber), bamboo, etc. However, it's worth noting that for stretch and fit, almost all workout apparel still contains some proportion of synthetic materials such as elastane. So, whether you’re looking for moisture-wicking crop tops or slouchy sweatshirts, we've put together a list of the best sustainable workout clothes.

