The 6 Best Sustainable Winter Boots of 2021

Across the globe, consumers collectively buy around 19 billion pairs of shoes per year—which equates to a whole lot of waste when this footwear reaches the end of its life and, most likely, goes to landfill. With the need for us as a global society to act by lowering our ecological impact on the planet, there’s no better time than the present to reconsider our buying habits, particularly when it comes to footwear.

Obviously, the most sustainable boots are those that you already have in your closet, so before you invest, it’s worth seeing if any of your existing pairs could do with a visit to the cobbler. Buying secondhand from thrift stores is another great alternative. But if neither of these are an option, then this list can help you find a new pair.

No pair of shoes has zero environmental impact, and different companies have taken different strategies to be better. We've included boots made from synthetic materials that have either been recycled to prevent them from ending up in landfill, or from all-natural fabrics that cause as little ecological damage as possible during their manufacture. We’ve also sought to prioritize companies who have sustainability certifications, such as being carbon neutral or using deforestation-free materials.

Ahead, you'll find the best sustainable boots to wear this winter.